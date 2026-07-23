Xbox has started testing the option to stream games for free with ads at the start

Xbox has started testing the ability to stream games for free with ads.

At the moment, players are only able to stream Xbox games through cloud gaming if they have an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

The higher the Xbox Game Pass tier they have, the shorter the wait time to connect and the higher quality the stream.

Now, as reported on the Xbox Wire blog, Xbox Insiders are able to test an ad-supported way to stream games they own for a limited time.

According to Xbox, ads will play before game sessions start but not during gameplay, to ensure “the core game experience is unchanged”. Sessions will be limited to one hour in length.

It also stresses that this method is optional, and players can choose other ways to play their games (such as paid cloud streaming through Game Pass, or downloading and playing games locally) at any time.

Xbox says it will stand by the following five rules when using ad-supported services on Xbox:

“We start with the player. Ads should create value.”

“We do not interrupt the flow of gameplay.”

“We hold ads to the same quality bar as our content.”

“We’re clear about what’s advertising.”

“We make sure ads fit what players expect on each platform.”

“Advertising has existed in gaming for decades, from in-game placements to free-to-play models,” Xbox said on its official blog. “But it hasn’t always been built with the player in mind.

“When done well, advertising can help lower the cost of access. It creates another way for players to get into games without an upfront streaming purchase and expands audiences through new ways to play.”

It added: “We’ll learn from this test and continue to improve it based on how players use it and what they tell us. Our goal is simple. Give more people more affordable ways to play.”