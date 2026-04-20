Xbox has revealed the next 10 titles coming to Game Pass, including Final Fantasy 5

Microsoft has confirmed the rest of this month’s Game Pass titles for Xbox console, PC and cloud streaming.

The 10 games, which are set to release over the next couple of weeks, include Vampire Crawlers, Kiln and Final Fantasy 5.

Game Pass has been gradually making all the past Final Fantasy games available, with Final Fantasy 4 added to the service on April 7.

The full list of games confirmed for Game Pass for the rest of April is as follows:

Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Little Rocket Lab (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 21 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – April 21 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Vampire Crawlers (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 21 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Kiln (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 23 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Aphelion (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 28 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Trepang2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 29 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass

Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era (Game Preview) (PC) – April 30 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Sledding Game (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 30 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

TerraTech Legion (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 30 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Final Fantasy V (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 5 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Xbox has also stated that the following games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on April 30:

Leaving Xbox Game Pass on April 30