Xbox has revealed the next 10 titles coming to Game Pass, including Final Fantasy 5
10 games will also be removed from Game Pass next week
Microsoft has confirmed the rest of this month’s Game Pass titles for Xbox console, PC and cloud streaming.
The 10 games, which are set to release over the next couple of weeks, include Vampire Crawlers, Kiln and Final Fantasy 5.
Game Pass has been gradually making all the past Final Fantasy games available, with Final Fantasy 4 added to the service on April 7.
The full list of games confirmed for Game Pass for the rest of April is as follows:
Coming to Xbox Game Pass
- Little Rocket Lab (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 21 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
- Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – April 21 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
- Vampire Crawlers (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 21 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Kiln (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 23 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Aphelion (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 28 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Trepang2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 29 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass
- Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era (Game Preview) (PC) – April 30 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Sledding Game (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 30 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- TerraTech Legion (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 30 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Final Fantasy V (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 5 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
Xbox has also stated that the following games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on April 30:
Leaving Xbox Game Pass on April 30
- Citizen Sleeper (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Creatures of Ava (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Endless Legend 2 (PC)
- Goat Simulator (Cloud and Console)
- Goat Simulator Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Hunt Showdown 1896 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- NHL 24 (EA Play) (Cloud and Console)
- Revenge of the Savage Planet (Cloud, Console, and PC)
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