Xbox has revealed 18 Game Pass titles for April, including Hades 2, Kiln and Vampire Crawlers
Five games including Grand Theft Auto 5 will be leaving next week
Microsoft has confirmed this month’s Game Pass titles for Xbox console, PC and cloud streaming.
The 18 games, which are set to release throughout April, include Hades 2, Kiln and Vampire Crawlers.
Hades 2 was previously a Switch 2 exclusive, having released on Nintendo‘s console in September 2025 – but is coming to Xbox and PlayStation on April 14, and will be available on Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium and PC Game Pass on the same day.
VGC’s Hades 2 review said the game was “ambitious” but “quite stick the narrative landing”.
“As a sequel, Hades 2 is ambitious, and delivers one of the most satisfying roguelite experiences in years,” we wrote. “Yet, it can’t escape the shadow of its predecessor, and in trying to add every idea possible to amplify its scale, the story ends up losing the trademark weight of the studio.”
The full list of games confirmed for Game Pass for April is as follows:
Coming to Xbox Game Pass in April
- Final Fantasy IV (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 7 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- DayZ (PC) – April 8 – Now on PC, joining Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Essential, PC Game Pass
- Endless Legend 2 (Game Preview) (PC) – April 8 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
- FBC: Firebreak (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 8 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
- Planet Coaster 2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 9 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- Tiny Bookshop (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 10 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- Football Manager 26 (PC) – April 13 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
- Football Manager 26 Console (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 13 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
- Hades II (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 14 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- Replaced (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 14 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- The Thaumaturge (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 14 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 16 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
- EA Sports NHL 26 (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – April 16 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 17 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- Little Rocket Lab (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 21 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
- Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – April 21 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
- Vampire Crawlers (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 21 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Kiln (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 23 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
Xbox also notes that Ashen, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Grand Theft Auto 5, My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery and Terra Invicta will all be removed from Game Pass on April 15.