Xbox has revealed 18 Game Pass titles for April, including Hades 2, Kiln and Vampire Crawlers

Microsoft has confirmed this month’s Game Pass titles for Xbox console, PC and cloud streaming.

The 18 games, which are set to release throughout April, include Hades 2, Kiln and Vampire Crawlers.

Hades 2 was previously a Switch 2 exclusive, having released on Nintendo‘s console in September 2025 – but is coming to Xbox and PlayStation on April 14, and will be available on Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium and PC Game Pass on the same day.

VGC’s Hades 2 review said the game was “ambitious” but “quite stick the narrative landing”.

“As a sequel, Hades 2 is ambitious, and delivers one of the most satisfying roguelite experiences in years,” we wrote. “Yet, it can’t escape the shadow of its predecessor, and in trying to add every idea possible to amplify its scale, the story ends up losing the trademark weight of the studio.”

The full list of games confirmed for Game Pass for April is as follows:

Coming to Xbox Game Pass in April

Final Fantasy IV (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 7 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

DayZ (PC) – April 8 – Now on PC, joining Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Essential, PC Game Pass

Endless Legend 2 (Game Preview) (PC) – April 8 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

FBC: Firebreak (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 8 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Planet Coaster 2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 9 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Tiny Bookshop (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 10 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Football Manager 26 (PC) – April 13 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Football Manager 26 Console (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 13 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Hades II (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 14 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Replaced (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 14 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

The Thaumaturge (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 14 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 16 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

EA Sports NHL 26 (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – April 16 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 17 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Little Rocket Lab (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 21 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – April 21 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Vampire Crawlers (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 21 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Kiln (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 23 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Xbox also notes that Ashen, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Grand Theft Auto 5, My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery and Terra Invicta will all be removed from Game Pass on April 15.