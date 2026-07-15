Xbox has removed Tony Hawk 1+2 from its upcoming Game Pass releases

Microsoft has removed Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 from its list of upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles.

Last week the latest batch of Game Pass titles was confirmed, including the full version 1.0 release of Palworld, day one title Ascend to Zero, and the addition of Gears of War: Reloaded to Game Pass Premium.

The list also included Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, which was set to be added to Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium and PC Game Pass on July 21, according to Xbox‘s list.

Now, however, the post on the official Xbox Wire blog listing the next wave of Game Pass titles has been updated, along with an Editor’s Note reading: “We’ve removed Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 from the list of titles coming soon to Game Pass.”

No explanation has been given for the removal of the game from Xbox’s Game Pass release schedule.

Xbox acquired the game’s publisher Activision in 2023, meaning it owns the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater IP and theoretically can release the game on Game Pass should it wish.

Indeed, the game’s sequel, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, was added to Game Pass on its day of release in July 2025.

Given that the game is now nearly six years old, there may be a licensing reason for Xbox’s decision to remove it from its Game Pass plans – should the game have to be pulled from the Xbox store in the near future due to expired music or sponsor licensing (as has previously happened with such titles as older Forza Horizon games), it would have to be taken off Game Pass too.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 was released on PS4, Xbox One and PC in September 2020, before getting PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Switch versions in 2021.

VGC’s Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 review called it “everything we could have hoped for”, giving the remake five stars.

“The original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and its sequel are two absolute classics that deserve to be treated with reverence and respect,” we wrote.

“This new remake does exactly that, preserving what made them so enormously satisfying to play while making them look infinitely better than they ever have, all while ensuring that none of modern gaming’s more problematic trappings are allowed to infiltrate the purity of this wonderful time capsule.”