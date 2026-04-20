Xbox has officially announced its Forza Horizon 6 wireless controller and headset

Xbox has officially announced its limited edition Forza Horizon 6 controller and headset, after they were leaked earlier this month.

Both peripherals will be released on May 19, the same day the game is released on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Described as “one of the most vibrant controllers Xbox has ever released”, the Xbox Wireless Controller: Forza Horizon 6 Limited Edition has a transparent cyan blue case with a metallic gradient.

It features volt green, hot pink and silver accents, as well as a silver metallic D-Pad and two-tone rubberised diamond grips.

“The core design inspiration emerged from the Touge roads of Japan,” the official Xbox Wire blog says. “Touge – winding, narrow roads found across Japanese mountainsides – are hailed as the birthplace for drifting, so a top-down view of these exhilarating routes was the perfect homage to Japanese street racing.”

The Xbox Wireless Headset: Forza Horizon 6 Limited Edition has a similar colour scheme and was created “with the Forza super fan in mind”, with the “hot pink logo invoking pit crew aesthetics, and racetrack inspired graphics inside the ear cups”.

The headset will also have custom sound effects, which will play during certain actions such as turning the headset on and off, pairing devices, and muting and unmuting the mic.

The controller and headset are available to pre-order now. The controller costs $89.99 and the headset costs $134.99. This is only the second limited edition headset to be released for the Xbox Series X/S, the first being for Starfield.

Forza Horizon 5 got its own limited edition controller when it was released in 2021. The controller was translucent yellow and featured bright pink and blue splatters on it, to mark the Horizon Festival in the game.

In our hands-on preview of Forza Horizon 6 we said the game was shaping up to be another exceptional open-world racer.

“If the rest of the game is as good as the small taste I’ve played, we’re potentially looking at one of the year’s best,” we said. “We’ll have a review of the full game nearer to its release, but at this stage everything’s on track to give Forza Horizon 5 a run for its money and take over pole position as the best open-world racing game around.”