Xbox has launched an Indie Selects Demo Fest, with 37 demos to download

Xbox has launched a new demo event designed to highlight upcoming indie titles from its ID@Xbox program.

The ID@Xbox Indie Selects Demo Fest is running now, and allows players to download 37 demos from indie developers around the world.

While the vast majority of the demos run on Xbox consoles – all but two of them – some also run on PC and/or handheld.

All demos are available to download and play until the end of December 31, at which point many of them will be removed from the Xbox store.

Xbox stresses that since many of these demos are for games that still aren’t ready for release yet, there may be issues that won’t be reflected in the final versions.

“Most demos represent early builds and may differ from the final release, including regional availability, as developers continue polishing their games,” it says.

The full list of demos available, and links to their Xbox store pages where available, is as follows:

ID@Xbox Indie Selects Demo Fest 2025