Xbox has launched an Indie Selects Demo Fest, with 37 demos to download
All demos are free to download until the end of December
Xbox has launched a new demo event designed to highlight upcoming indie titles from its ID@Xbox program.
The ID@Xbox Indie Selects Demo Fest is running now, and allows players to download 37 demos from indie developers around the world.
While the vast majority of the demos run on Xbox consoles – all but two of them – some also run on PC and/or handheld.
All demos are available to download and play until the end of December 31, at which point many of them will be removed from the Xbox store.
Xbox stresses that since many of these demos are for games that still aren’t ready for release yet, there may be issues that won’t be reflected in the final versions.
“Most demos represent early builds and may differ from the final release, including regional availability, as developers continue polishing their games,” it says.
The full list of demos available, and links to their Xbox store pages where available, is as follows:
ID@Xbox Indie Selects Demo Fest 2025
- Aikyam (Thousand Stars Studio) – Console
- Amazing Frog? (Fayju) – Console
- Awaysis (17-Bit / Cult) – Console / PC
- Biped 2 (Meta Publishing) – Console
- Boxes: Lost Fragments (Big Loop Studios / Snapbreak) – Console
- Cash Cleaner Simulator (Mind Control Games / Forklift Interactive) – Console
- Cassette Boy (Wonderland Kazakiri / Forever Entertainment) – Console
- Coffee Talk Tokyo (Chorus Worldwide) – Console
- ColorBlend FX: Desaturation (Pi-Dev Bulgaria) – Console
- CyberWar Neon City (CyberMonkey Studio / GoGo Games) – Console
- Deck of Haunts (Mantis Games / Dangen Entertainment) – Console
- Empire in Decay (Siesta Games) – Console
- Froggy Hates Snow (Crying Brick / Digital Bandidos) – Console
- Go North (Gazuntype) – Console
- Incantation (Softstar Entertainment / Eastasiasoft) – Console
- Junkster (Stormcloud Games / 4J Studios) – Console
- Kejora (Beranjin Creative / Soft Source) – Console
- Knuckle Jet (Rain Games) – Console / Handheld
- Limbot (Ionized Studios) – Console
- Lost in Loss (Soroka Games) – Console / PC
- Mark of the Deep (Mad Mimic / Light Up Games) – Console / PC / Handheld
- Master Lemon: The Quest for Iceland (Pepita Digital) – Console
- Megabattle (MadCat) – Console
- Pathologic 3 (Ice-Pick Lodge / HypeTrain Digital) – Console
- Raging Bill (Artpunk Studio) – PC / Handheld
- Realm of Ink (Leap Studio / 4divinity) – PC / Handheld
- Reef Defense (Swift Creek Games) – Console / PC / Handheld
- Relooted (Nyamakop) – Console
- Rhythm Towers (Innoloop) – Console
- RoadOut (Rastrolabs / Dangen Entertainment) – Console
- Showgunner (Artificer / Klabater) – Console / PC
- Star Ores Inc (BlackBeak Games / Three River Games) – Console
- STONKS-9800: Stock Market Simulator (Ternox) – Console / PC / Handheld
- Tenebris Somnia (Saibot Studios / New Blood) – Console / PC
- Townseek (Whales and Games / Super Rare Games) – Console
- Under Par Golf Architect (Broken Arms Games) – Console
- Worshippers of Cthulhu (Crazy Goat Games / Crytivo) – Console