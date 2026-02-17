Xbox has announced the rest of February’s Game Pass titles, including Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Microsoft has confirmed the next wave of games coming to Game Pass for Xbox console, PC and cloud streaming.

The eight games, which are set to release during the rest of February, include Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, which was released a year ago.

VGCs Kingdom Come: Deliverance review calls it “a filthy brute of an RPG”, declaring it one of the best games of 2025.

“Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a brilliant RPG that’s uncompromisingly itself,” we wrote. “Difficult, mucky, and bloody, it’s an excellent realization of the promise of the first game and a coming-out party for Warhorse into gaming’s top tier.”

The full list of games confirmed for Game Pass for the rest of February is as follows:

Coming to Game Pass in February

Aerial_Knight’s DropShot (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – Available today – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – Available today – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – Available today – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – Available today – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Avowed (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – Available today – Now with Game Pass Premium

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – Available today – Now with Game Pass Premium Death Howl (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – February 19 – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – February 19 – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass EA Sports College Football 26 (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – February 19 – Game Pass Ultimate

(Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – February 19 – Game Pass Ultimate The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition (Cloud and Console) – February 19 – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium

(Cloud and Console) – February 19 – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium TCG Card Shop Simulator (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – February 24 – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – February 24 – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass Dice A Million (PC) – February 25 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(PC) – February 25 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Towerborne (Full Game Release) (Console, Handheld, and PC) – February 26 – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

(Console, Handheld, and PC) – February 26 – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass Final Fantasy III (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 3 – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 3 – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 3 – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

Xbox also notes that Monster Train, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, Injustice 2 and Middle Earth: Shadow of War will all be leaving Game Pass on February 28.