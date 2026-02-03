Xbox has announced the first 12 Game Pass titles for February, including High on Life 2

Microsoft has confirmed the next wave of titles coming to Game Pass for Xbox console, PC and cloud streaming.

The 12 games, which are mostly set to release during the first half of February, include High on Life 2, which is available to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers.

VGC went hands-on with High on Life 2 at last year’s Gamescom and said it was “our most pleasant surprise” of the show, suggesting it played better and felt funnier than its predecessor.

“It still remains to be seen whether the game will continue to keep up this momentum until the credits, or whether it opens well with an early sequence before running out of steam and outstaying its welcome,” we said. “So far, though, I’m certainly high on High on Life 2’s potential.”

The full list of games confirmed for Game Pass for the first half of February is as follows:

Coming to Xbox Game Pass in February

Final Fantasy II (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – Out now – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

Out now – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – Out now – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

Out now – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass Madden NFL 26 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 5 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

February 5 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – February 5 – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

February 5 – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass Relooted (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – February 10 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

February 10 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass BlazBlue Entropy Effect X (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – February 12 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

February 12 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Roadside Research (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – February 12 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

February 12 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Starsand Island (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – February 12 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

February 12 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass High on Life 2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – February 13 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

February 13 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Kingdom Come Deliverance (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 13 – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

February 13 – Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – February 17 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

February 17 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Avowed (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – February 17 – Now with Game Pass Premium

Microsoft also notes that one game – Madden NFL 24 – will be leaving Game Pass on February 15.

Other Game Pass perks this month include a new pack for The First Descendant (including a “sleek back attachment”, two weapon skins, three makeup styles, 300K Gold, 30K Kuiper Shards, and 12 Boost-ups) and a pack for Rainbow Six Siege (adding the S.I. Banner 2026 charm, the Style of an Era weapon skin for the L85A2, the Controlling Controller drone skin and the Rising Icon background card).