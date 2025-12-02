Xbox has announced the first 12 Game Pass titles for December, including Mortal Kombat 1

Microsoft has confirmed the next wave of titles coming to Game Pass for Xbox console, PC and cloud streaming.

The 12 games, which are set to release during the first half of December, include Marvel Cosmic Invasion and Mortal Kombat 1.

VGC’s 5-star Mortal Kombat 1 review called the game an “outstanding” fighter when it was released back in September 2023, declaring it “the best Mortal Kombat game to date”.

The full list of games confirmed for Game Pass for the first half of December is as follows:

Coming to Xbox Game Pass in December 2025

Marvel Cosmic Invasion (Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC) – Out now – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC) – Out now – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Out now – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Out now – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Monster Train 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 3 – now on Game Pass Premium

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 3 – now on Game Pass Premium Spray Paint Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 3 – now on Game Pass Premium

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 3 – now on Game Pass Premium 33 Immortals (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 4 – now on Game Pass Premium

(Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 4 – now on Game Pass Premium Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 4 – now on Game Pass Premium

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 4 – now on Game Pass Premium Routine (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – December 4 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – December 4 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass A Game About Digging A Hole (Cloud, Handheld, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 9 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Handheld, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 9 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Death Howl (Handheld & PC) – December 9 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Handheld & PC) – December 9 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Dome Keeper (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – December 9 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – December 9 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Mortal Kombat 1 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 10 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 10 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Bratz: Rhythm & Style (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 11 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Players on the Game Pass Essential tier will also see Stellaris, World War Z: Aftermath and Medieval Dynasty added to its library on December 3.

Microsoft also notes that the following five games will be leaving Game Pass – Mortal Kombat 11, Still Wakes the Deep and Wildfrost on December 15, and Carrion and Hell Let Loose on December 31.

Microsoft announced a 50% price increase to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in October, as well as a renaming of its three tiers. Ultimate, Standard and Core have now been replaced with Ultimate, Premium and Essential.

Ultimate now costs $29.99/£22.99 (as opposed to the previous cost of $19.99 / £14.99), but it has also received new additions, such as Fortnite Crew and the Ubisoft+ Classics collection.

PC Game Pass will still remain available as a separate subscription for PC-only games, but this has now seen its price increased from $11.99 / £9.99 per month to $16.49 / £13.49 per month