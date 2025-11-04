Xbox has announced the first 11 Game Pass titles for November, including COD Black Ops 7

Microsoft has confirmed the next wave of titles coming to Game Pass for Xbox console, PC and cloud streaming.

The 11 games, which are mostly set to release during the first half of November, include Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which is available to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers.

The full list of games confirmed for Game Pass for the first half of November is as follows:

Coming to Xbox Game Pass in November

Dead Static Drive (Cloud, Console, PC) – November 5 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Sniper Elite Resistance (Cloud, Console, PC) – November 5 – Now on Game Pass Premium

Egging On (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) – November 6 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Whiskerwood (PC) – November 6 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Voidtrain (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) – November 7 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Premium

Great God Grove (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) – November 11 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Premium

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (Cloud, Console, PC) – November 11 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Premium

Pigeon Simulator (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) – November 11 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Relic Hunters Legend (Cloud, Console, PC) – November 12 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Premium

Winter Burrow (Cloud, Console, PC) – November 12 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Cloud, Console, PC) – November 14 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Microsoft also notes that the following six games will be leaving Game Pass on November 15 – Blacksmith Master, Football Manager 24, Football Manager 24 Console Edition, Frostpunk, Spirittea and STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl.

Microsoft announced a 50% price increase to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate last month, as well as a renaming of its three tiers. Ultimate, Standard and Core have now been replaced with Ultimate, Premium and Essential.

Ultimate now costs $29.99/£22.99 (as opposed to the previous cost of $19.99 / £14.99), but it has also received new additions, such as Fortnite Crew and the Ubisoft+ Classics collection.

PC Game Pass will still remain available as a separate subscription for PC-only games, but this has now seen its price increased from $11.99 / £9.99 per month to $16.49 / £13.49 per month.