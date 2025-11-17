Xbox has announced a Partner Preview showcase for later this week

Xbox has announced that its next Partner Preview games showcase will take place later this week.

The presentation will take place on Thursday, November 20 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6m GMT.

According to Xbox, the presentation will “include news on upcoming games from partners including IO Interactive, Tencent and THQ Nordic, plus some brand-new reveals and Game Pass announcements”.

“During Xbox Partner Preview, we’ll show you an exciting first look at content coming to 007 First Light, an electrifying extended gameplay trailer for the upcoming dark fantasy epic Tides of Annihilation, and a fresh look at Reanimal, the new horror adventure from the creator of Little Nightmares, among other great games heading to Xbox consoles, Xbox on PC, and Xbox Game Pass,” Xbox says.

“Additionally, all the games featured during Xbox Partner Preview are Xbox Play Anywhere, which means you can enjoy every single one of them across console, PC and supported gaming handhelds with just one copy of the game.”

The only upcoming Xbox Game Studios title with a known release date is the PS5 version of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, which is set for release on December 8.

Other first-party games currently scheduled to release in 2026 – but which don’t have specific release dates yet – include Forza Horizon 6, Gears of War: E-Day, Halo: Campaign Evolved and Fable.

Given the focus on third-party games, however, it’s unlikely that any of these games will feature in the presentation.

New games are right around the corner 👀



Come watch Xbox Partner Preview on November 20 for sneak peeks at third party titles like 007 First Light, REANIMAL, Tides of Annihilation, and more: https://t.co/nj1RZJ9vId | #XboxPartnerPreview pic.twitter.com/z2Fo0sed2U — Xbox (@Xbox) November 17, 2025

It’s widely believed that the next Xbox console will be a console/PC hybrid which, similar to the recently released Asus ROG Xbox Ally handhelds, will let players access a number of PC game stores.

Last month Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella discussed the company’s plans for its next Xbox console, which he suggested Microsoft wants to bring closer to its PC business.

Nadella told TBPN: “We want to do innovative work on the system side on the console and on the PC. And it’s kind of funny that people think about the console and PC as two different things. We built the console because we wanted to build a better PC, which could then perform for gaming. And so I kind of want to revisit some of that conventional wisdom.

“But at the end of the day, console has an experience that is unparalleled. It delivers performance that’s unparalleled, that pushes, I think, the system forward. So I’m really looking forward to the next console, the next PC gaming.”