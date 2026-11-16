Xbox gem The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay was briefly cancelled, but nobody told its developer

A lead designer on the critically acclaimed Xbox game The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay has explained how it was actually cancelled at one point, and nobody told the development team.

It’s been documented in the past how the game – which was developed by Starbreeze Studios and released on Xbox and PC in 2004 – was also in development on PS2 at one point before the decision was made to cancel that version and focus on Xbox.

In a new podcast interview with FRVR, however, Jens Andersson – who was a lead game designer and lead programmer on the game – revealed that the game had actually been cancelled on all formats at one point, with the studio none the wiser that this had happened.

According to Andersson, the Xbox version of the game was completed in 18 months but the PS2 version “was a couple of months behind” due to Sony‘s console being less powerful.

Because of the extra time and resources required to port the game to PS2, Starbreeze was told that it had to make the decision to either cancel the PS2 version or kill the game completely, so it reluctantly agreed to end development on PS2 and focus entirely on the Xbox version.

What Starbreeze hadn’t been told was that publisher Vivendi had actually decided to cancel the entire game – not just the PS2 version, but all versions.

“At that point in time, the project actually got cancelled by the game publisher, but the fun part is that we were never told,” he explained, “and that was very intentional by the game publisher’s producer, Peter Wanat”.

Andersson says that Wanat – who is credited in the game as not only its producer under Vivendi but also for the original game concept – didn’t tell the team the game had been cancelled, because this bought him time to contact the Riddick IP owner Universal and make it aware that the game may not go ahead.

“He basically went to the movie publisher and asked them for help,” Andersson said, “because the game publisher was contractually obliged to deliver a game, so he managed to get the game un-cancelled by going around to other powerful people.”

Andersson recalled that when the team found out later that the entire game had briefly been ‘cancelled’ and not just the PS2 version, they couldn’t believe it, but at least saw the silver lining – by cancelling the PS2 version and focusing on Xbox, that version was at least completed.

“When we were told this after the fact, we were like ‘wow, we were this close to being out of a job’,” he laughed. “But, you know, it did free up resources to finish the game, and we barely finished that game on time.”

As for the PS2 version, Andersson said he believes that had Starbreeze been given more time to complete the project, it could have gone down as one of the most impressive games to release on the console.

“The PlayStation 2 version, internally, was starting to look pretty impressive,” he recalled. “Had that version not been cancelled, it might have ended up being the best looking PlayStation 2 game at the time. And had that happened, maybe the game would have made money and saved the studio.”

The Xbox version of The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay was released in June 2004 and met with widespread critical acclaim (with its Metacritic score currently sitting at 89).