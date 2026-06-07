Xbox Games Showcase: Here’s everything announced during Xbox’s big show

Gears of War E-Day and Clockwork Revolution are Xbox console exclusives, and Persona 6 is confirmed.

The Xbox Game Showcase has just finished, which showed off Xbox’s slate of upcoming games, as well as some third-party highlights.

You can watch every trailer from the show below.

Gears of War E-Day is an Xbox console exclusive

Gears of War E-Day got a new trailer at the show. You can check out the first gameplay from the next entry in the series above. The game will be released on October 6.

Fable gets a new trailer starring Hayley Atwell ahead of its February release

The next trailer for Fable was shown off during the Xbox Games Showcase. It starred Captain America actor Hayley Atwell.

Halo Campaign Evolved gets a new gameplay trailer, and it’s out in July

Halo Campaign Evolved got a new gameplay trailer showing off a new mission set, “one year before the ring.” You can watch the gameplay trailer above. The game is planned to release on Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam.

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy is coming in August

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy has been announced.

Persona 4 remake confirmed for 2027

Persona 4 Revival is coming in 2027. The game will be released on February 18.

State of Decay 3 returns with a new gameplay trailer

After a few years of silence, State of Decay 3 returned with a brand new gameplay trailer.

Sea of Thieves gets a new update

Sea of Thieves is getting a new update called Custom Seas on June 18.

Metro 2039 gets gameplay trailer

A new trailer for Metro 2033 was shown off. The game is coming in February.

Bad Magpie announced for 2027

A trailer for the newly announced Bad Magpie was shown.

Wo Long 2 announced for early 2027

Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember was announced during the show.

Cult game, Join Us, announced for March 2027

A cult simulator, Join Us, has been announced for March 2027.

The next Hellblade game, Senua, has been announced for 2027

The next game in the Hellblade franchise, Senua, has been announced.

Doom Eternal Revelations has been announced, an expansion coming in July 7

Doom Eternal is getting an expansion. Doom Eternal Revelations will be released on July 7.

Crazy Taxi World Tour is coming in 2027

The first full trailer for Crazy Taxi: World Tour was shown off during the show.

A 25th anniversary Xbox controller and console have been shown off

A special edition Xbox Series X and Xbox controller were both announced. The console and the controller will be released in November.

Minecraft Dungeons 2

Minecraft Dungeons 2 was shown off. The game is planned for September 29.

Magicians: The Devil’s Deal

Magicians: The Devil’s Deal was announced during the show.

Valor Mortis is coming in September. Watch the new trailer

Valor Mortis got a release date and a new trailer.

The Elder Scrolls Online gets a Thieves’ Guild expansion

The Thieves Guild is back in a new update to The Elder Scrolls Online. It’s planned for July 8.

Flight Simulator gets a United States-themed update

Microsoft Flight Simulator 24 is getting a US-themed update to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary.

Where Winds Meet gets a new expansion

Where Winds Meet is getting an expansion, Hidden Mountain.

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse announced for October

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse was shown off during the show. The game is planned for October 15.

Persona 6 announced with a short trailer

Persona 6 is official. The game was announced with a short trailer, which you can watch above.

Spyro: A Realm Beyond was announced with a gameplay trailer

A new Spyro game has been announced. It’s planned for 2027 and is being developed by Toys For Bob for all platforms.

Clockwork Revolution is an Xbox console exclusive, due in 2027

Clockwork Revolution got a brand new trailer. The game is due in 2027 as an Xbox console exclusive.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 gets another trailer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 got a new trailer to close the show.