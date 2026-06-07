Xbox Games Showcase 2026: Where to watch today’s presentation

Summer showcases from the ‘big three’ platform holders are important no matter the circumstances.

It’s safe to say, however, that today’s Xbox Games Showcase could be one of the most crucial presentations seen in this industry in a long time.

With Phil Spencer gone and new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma in charge, all eyes are on this presentation too see if it gives a stronger indication on which way the company’s plans are headed.

The Xbox Games Showcase can be watched from this article, via the video embedded at the top of the page. Alternatively, it can be found on the official Xbox YouTube page.

The presentation will take place today, June 7, at the following time:

USA (Pacific) – 10am

USA (Eastern) – 1pm

UK (BST) – 6pm

Central Europe (CEST) – 7pm

Japan – 2am on June 8

Australia (AEST) – 3am on June 8

Xbox Games Showcase – What will be announced?

Once accused of having ‘no games’, Xbox now has a solid helping of upcoming projects in development.

The hope will be that at least some of these games will finally get release dates, because a number of them have been in the works for quite some time now.

The obvious big one is the star of the show, Gears of War: E-Day. This is practically guaranteed to get a release date, given that a full Gears of War: E-Day Direct presentation will immediately follow the main Xbox one.

It will also be interesting to see whether Xbox decides to declare that it will now be exclusive to its console, following reports claiming that Asha Sharma’s team may have decided to scrap the PS5 version.

Other games that were previously announced but still don’t have release dates include Halo: Campaign Evolved, Fable, Minecraft Dungeons 2, Clockwork Revolution, State of Decay 3 and the full version 1.0 release of Grounded 2.

One game that does have a release date is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, which is set for release on October 23. It’s all but certain we’ll see that at the show too.