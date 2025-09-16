Xbox Game Pass’s remaining September games include Visions of Mana, Frostpunk 2 and the return of Hades

Microsoft has confirmed the remaining batch of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC, console and cloud streaming this month.

RoadCraft arrives today on Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Standard, while later in the month the likes of Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, Visions of Mana and the console version of Frostpunk 2 will also arrive.

Hades will also return to Game Pass, ahead of its sequel’s full release on Switch 2 next week (a release date on other consoles has still to be confirmed).

A handful games that were previously Ultimate-only will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass Standard, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, For the King 2 and Overthrown.

Meanwhile, the basic Xbox Game Pass Core tier will also be getting Disney Dreamlight Valley, Cities: Skylines Remastered and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide from October 1.

The full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks is as follows:

Coming to Game Pass

Roadcraft (Xbox Series X/S, Cloud) – available today on Game Pass Ultimate / Standard

(Xbox Series X/S, Cloud) – available today on Game Pass Ultimate / Standard Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Console) – September 17, now on Standard

(Console) – September 17, now on Standard For the King 2 (Console) – September 17, now on Standard

(Console) – September 17, now on Standard Overthrown (Xbox Series X/S) – September 17, now on Standard

(Xbox Series X/S) – September 17, now on Standard Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – September 17, Game Pass Ultimate / PC

(Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – September 17, Game Pass Ultimate / PC Frostpunk 2 (Xbox Series X/S, Cloud) – September 18, Game Pass Ultimate

(Xbox Series X/S, Cloud) – September 18, Game Pass Ultimate Wobbly Life (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – September 18, Game Pass Ultimate / Standard / PC

(Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – September 18, Game Pass Ultimate / Standard / PC Hades (Console, PC, Cloud) – September 19, Game Pass Ultimate / Standard / PC

(Console, PC, Cloud) – September 19, Game Pass Ultimate / Standard / PC Endless Legend 2 (PC) – September 22, Game Pass Ultimate / PC

(PC) – September 22, Game Pass Ultimate / PC Sworn (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – September 23, Game Pass Ultimate / PC

(Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – September 23, Game Pass Ultimate / PC Peppa Pig: World Adventures (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – September 25, Game Pass Ultimate / Standard / PC

(Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – September 25, Game Pass Ultimate / Standard / PC Visions of Mana (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – September 25, Game Pass Ultimate / Standard / PC

(Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – September 25, Game Pass Ultimate / Standard / PC Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light (Console, PC, Cloud) – September 30, Game Pass Ultimate / Standard / PC

(Console, PC, Cloud) – September 30, Game Pass Ultimate / Standard / PC Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato (Console, PC, Cloud) – October 7, Game Pass Ultimate / PC

Coming to Game Pass Core

Cities: Skyline: Remastered – October 1

– October 1 Disney Dreamlight Valley – October 1

– October 1 Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – October 1

Leaving on September 30