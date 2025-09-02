Xbox Game Pass titles for September include Hollow Knight: Silksong and RoadCraft

Microsoft has confirmed the next wave of titles coming to Game Pass for Xbox console, PC and cloud streaming.

The six games, which are set to release during the first half of September, include the long-awaited Hollow Knight: Silksong, which will be available on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass from Thursday, September 4.

The full list of games confirmed for Game Pass for the first half of September is as follows:

Coming to Game Pass

I Am Your Beast (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X/S) – Available today on Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

(Xbox Series X/S) – September 3 on Game Pass Standard

(Cloud, PC and Console) – September 4 on Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(PC) – September 4 on Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, PC and Console) – September 10 on Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

(Cloud and Xbox Series X/S) – September 16 on Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard

As well as the titles coming to Game Pass, Microsoft also reminds players that the first major story DLC for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which is titled The Order of Giants, will be released on September 4.

While the main game is available on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, the DLC is not, meaning subscribers will have to pay for it.

Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can also claim an Unlock Bundle for Skate 3 staring today. Ahead of the release of its sequel Skate, players can claim $21 worth of DLC packs for the Xbox 360 title Skate 3 as part of their Game Pass subscription.

Microsoft has also confirmed that All You Need is Help, Wargroove 2 and We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie will be leaving Game Pass on September 15.