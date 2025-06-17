Xbox Game Pass titles for June include Rematch, FBC Firebreak and more
The next batch of games coming to the service have been announced
Microsoft has revealed the next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles coming in June.
The second wave of Xbox Game Pass games for June includes Rematch, Call of Duty: WW2, and multiple Blizzard games.
The full list of Game Pass additions can be found below:
Available today on Xbox Game Pass
- FBC: Firebreak (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Console and PC)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
Coming soon to Xbox Game Pass
- Star Trucker (Xbox Series X|S) – June 18
Now with Game Pass Standard
- Wildfrost (Console) – June 18Now with Game Pass Standard
- Rematch (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 19
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Volcano Princess (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 24
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Against the Storm (Cloud and Console) – June 26Game Pass Ultimate
- Warcraft I: Remastered (PC) – June 26
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Warcraft II: Remastered (PC) – June 26
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Warcraft III: Reforged (PC) – June 26
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Call of Duty: WWII (Console and PC) – June 30
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- Little Nightmares II (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 1
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 1
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
Microsoft has also announced that the following games will be leaving Game Pass soon:
- Arcade Paradise (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Journey to the Savage Planet (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- My Friend Peppa Pig (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Robin Hood: Sherwood Builders (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- SteamWorld Dig (Cloud and Console)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 (Console and PC)
