Xbox Game Pass titles for June include Rematch, FBC Firebreak and more

Microsoft has revealed the next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles coming in June.

The second wave of Xbox Game Pass games for June includes Rematch, Call of Duty: WW2, and multiple Blizzard games.

The full list of Game Pass additions can be found below:

Available today on Xbox Game Pass

Coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

Star Trucker (Xbox Series X|S) – June 18

Now with Game Pass Standard

(Xbox Series X|S) – June 18 Now with Game Pass Standard Wildfrost (Console) – June 18



(Console) – June 18 Rematch (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 19

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 19 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Volcano Princess (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 24

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 24 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Against the Storm (Cloud and Console) – June 26



(Cloud and Console) – June 26 Warcraft I: Remastered (PC) – June 26

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(PC) – June 26 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Warcraft II: Remastered (PC) – June 26

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(PC) – June 26 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Warcraft III: Reforged (PC) – June 26

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(PC) – June 26 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Call of Duty: WWII (Console and PC) – June 30

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

(Console and PC) – June 30 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard Little Nightmares II (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 1

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 1 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 1

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Microsoft has also announced that the following games will be leaving Game Pass soon: