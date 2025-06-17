Support VGC

Xbox Game Pass titles for June include Rematch, FBC Firebreak and more

The next batch of games coming to the service have been announced

Microsoft has revealed the next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles coming in June.

The second wave of Xbox Game Pass games for June includes Rematch, Call of Duty: WW2, and multiple Blizzard games.

The full list of Game Pass additions can be found below:

Available today on Xbox Game Pass

Coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

  • Star Trucker (Xbox Series X|S) – June 18
    Now with Game Pass Standard
  • Wildfrost (Console) – June 18
    Now with Game Pass Standard
  • Rematch (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 19
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • Volcano Princess (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 24
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • Against the Storm (Cloud and Console) – June 26
    Game Pass Ultimate
  • Warcraft I: Remastered (PC) – June 26
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • Warcraft II: Remastered (PC) – June 26
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • Warcraft III: Reforged (PC) – June 26
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • Call of Duty: WWII (Console and PC) – June 30
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
  • Little Nightmares II (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 1
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 1
    Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Microsoft has also announced that the following games will be leaving Game Pass soon:

  • Arcade Paradise (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Journey to the Savage Planet (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • My Friend Peppa Pig (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Robin Hood: Sherwood Builders (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • SteamWorld Dig (Cloud and Console)
  • SteamWorld Dig 2 (Console and PC)
Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.