Xbox Game Pass titles for June include EA FC 25 and FBC Firebreak

Microsoft has revealed the first wave of Xbox Game Pass titles coming in June.

This month’s first selection includes EA Sports FC 25 and Remedy‘s co-op FPS, FBC: Firebreak.

The full list of Game Pass additions can be found below:

Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions (Cloud and Console) – June 5

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard

Gather your party; the RPG saga returns. Immerse yourself in an epic RPG series where every choice matters. Play over 100 hours of adventure in enhanced editions of Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II!

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 10

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Step into the armor of a relentless Space Marine and use a combination of lethal weaponry to crush overwhelming Ork forces. Immerse yourself in an intense and brutally violent world based on the richest science fantasy ever created. Enhanced for a new generation, this edition brings quality of life & graphical improvements.

Barbie Project Friendship (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 11

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Get ready for the ultimate Barbie gaming adventure as Barbie and Barbie work together to save a beloved Malibu landmark, the Malibu Waves Community Center! The once thriving destination is nearly abandoned and on the verge of being closed. It’s time to band together to restore the beloved community center to its former glory. Complete fun quests, unlock exciting minigames, and earn valuable community points to give outfits and spaces a stylish upgrade.

Kingdom: Two Crowns (PC) – June 11

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Collect coins, build defenses, and reclaim your Kingdom. Explore and uncover secrets, unlock technologies, and protect your crown against waves of Greed monsters. Kingdom: Two Crowns is a solo/co-op side-scrolling strategy and tower defense game set in a beautiful pixel world.

EA Sports FC 25 (Cloud, Console, and PC) via EA Play – June 12

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Lead the line and write league history for the club in EA Sports FC 25, coming soon to The Play List. Members can light up the stadium with stunning, title-winning tactics with unlimited access through Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), PC Game Pass, or Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play. Claim the limited-time Supercharge Pack from June 12 through July 12, featuring 11x Rare Gold Players (82+), including one player with an 87+ OVR and one 93+ OVR TOTS Loan, and more.

The Alters (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 13

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! The Alters is a sci-fi survival game where you play as Jan, stranded on a hostile planet. Create alternate versions of yourself — each shaped by different life choices — to survive, gather resources, and navigate deep moral dilemmas. Your past becomes your crew in this unique sci-fi survival.

FBC: Firebreak (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 17

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! A cooperative first-person shooter set within a mysterious federal agency under assault by otherworldly forces. As a years-long siege on the agency’s headquarters reaches its boiling point, only Firebreak — the Bureau’s most versatile unit — ­has the gear and the guts to plunge into the building’s strangest crises, restore order, contain the chaos, and fight to reclaim control.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Console and PC) – June 17

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Crash fourward into a time-shattered adventure with your favorite marsupials. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the four Quantum Masks and bending the rules of reality.

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 17

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! Lost in Random: The Eternal Die blends dynamic real-time action, tactical combat, and risk-reward dice mechanics for thrilling second-to-second battles. Unravel an original stand-alone story as Queen Aleksandra, the once great ruler of Random on a mission for vengeance and redemption.