Xbox Game Pass titles for July include Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4

Microsoft has announced the first wave of Xbox Game Pass titles coming in July.

The most notable new release this month is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, which will be available on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass when the game is released on July 11.

A number of high-profile games will also be returning to the service following a period of absence, including Rise of the Tomb Raider, High on Life and The Ascent.

The full list of Game Pass additions can be found below:

Little Nightmares II

July 1 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Return to a world of charming horror in Little Nightmares II, a suspense adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower. Will you dare to face this collection of new, little nightmares?

Rise of the Tomb Raider

July 1 (Cloud, Console, and PC)



Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Making a return to the Game Pass library! Featuring epic, high-octane action moments set in the most beautifully hostile environments on earth, Rise of the Tomb Raider delivers a cinematic survival action-adventure where you will join Lara Croft on her first tomb raiding expedition.

Legend of Mana

July 2 (Console)

Now with Game Pass Standard

Set off on a journey to find the mystical Mana Tree in Legend of Mana. Meet a colorful cast of characters, square off against fearsome monsters, and complete quests in the vast world of Fa’Diel. Discover the classic title, remastered with a rearranged soundtrack, graphical improvements, and more!

Trials of Mana

July 2 (Console)

Now with Game Pass Standard

Trials of Mana is the 3D remake of the classic RPG. Experience the beloved adventure with graphic improvements, character voiceover support, a remastered soundtrack, and a new episode, in addition to an ability system and a new class that reconstructs the character levelling system plus more active battles!

Ultimate Chicken Horse

July 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

A party platformer where you and your friends build the level as you play, placing deadly traps before trying to reach the end of the level. Play online or locally with your animal buddies and experiment with a wide variety of platforms in all sorts of strange locations to find new ways to mess with your friends.

The Ascent

July 8 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Making a return to the Game Pass library, The Ascent is a solo and co-op action-shooter RPG set in a cyberpunk world. The mega corporation that owns you and everyone, The Ascent Group, has just collapsed. Can you survive without it?

Minami Lane

July 9 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Welcome to Minami Lane! Build your own street in this tiny, cozy, casual management sim Minami Lane is a small, wholesome management game set on a Japanese-inspired street. Create and manage your own street, make sure everyone is happy, and watch the villagers live their lives!

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

July 11 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! Get hyped for the legendary franchise to return with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. Everything you loved is back, but revamped with more skaters, new parks, gnarlier tricks, eardrum-shattering music, plus a whole lot more. Members can get up to 3-days early access starting July 8, including the Doom Slayer and The Revenant playable skaters, and more with the Deluxe Edition Upgrade.

High On Life

July 15 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

High On Life is returning to Game Pass! Humanity is being threatened by an alien cartel who wants to use them as drugs. It’s up to you to rescue, and partner with, charismatic guns to take down Garmantuous and his gang to save the world!