Xbox Game Pass titles for July include Grounded 2, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, and more

Microsoft has revealed the next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles coming in July.

RoboCop: Rogue City, Grounded 2, Wuchang Fallen Feathers, and more are included in Microsoft‘s subscription service lineup this month.

Rogue City was released in November 2023 and was praised for its no-nonsense action, with VGC’s RoboCop: Rogue City review calling it “a hugely entertaining return to simpler times”.

“We found its self-assuredness refreshing, and we dare say some other players will do too,” we wrote. “This is a game that doesn’t overcomplicate things – there’s no elaborate item crafting system, no service game tomfoolery, no shoehorned co-op or competitive multiplayer modes.”

Grounded 2 was announced at Xbox‘s showcase in June. The game will launch into Microsoft’s Game Preview program. It’s the second of three games that will be released by Obsidian this year, after Avowed, with The Outer Worlds 2 coming in October.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, an upcoming soulslike developed by Leenzee and published by 505 Games, will join Game Pass the day it releases.

Available today on Xbox Game Pass

High On Life (Cloud, Console, and PC)



Coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

RoboCop: Rogue City (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 17



My Friendly Neighborhood (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 17

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Back to the Dawn (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 18

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Abiotic Factor (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 22



Wheel World (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 23

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 24

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Grounded 2 (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 29

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Farming Simulator 25 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 1

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Microsoft has also announced that the following games will be leaving Game Pass soon: