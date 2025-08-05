Xbox Game Pass titles for August include Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Microsoft has confirmed the next batch of titles coming to Game Pass for console, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

This month’s headline addition is Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which will join the service on August 7.

Three titles will also be removed from Game Pass on August 15, including Persona 3 Reload.

Coming to Game Pass

Rain World (Cloud, Console, and PC) – available today on Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – available today on Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Xbox Series X|S) – August 6 on Game Pass Standard

(Xbox Series X|S) – August 6 on Game Pass Standard Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders (Xbox Series X|S) – August 6 on Game Pass Standard

(Xbox Series X|S) – August 6 on Game Pass Standard MechWarrior 5: Clans (Xbox Series X|S) – August 6 on Game Pass Standard

(Xbox Series X|S) – August 6 on Game Pass Standard Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (Xbox Series X|S) – August 6 on Game Pass Standard

(Xbox Series X|S) – August 6 on Game Pass Standard Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Cloud, Console and PC) – August 7 on Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console and PC) – August 7 on Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 12 on Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 12 on Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard 9 Kings (Game Preview, PC) – August 14 on Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Leaving Game Pass on August 15

Anthem (Console and PC)

(Console and PC) Farming Simulator 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Persona 3 Reload (Cloud, Console, and PC)

July’s Game Pass titles included Grounded 2, RoboCop: Rogue City, Farming Simulator 25 and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Hollow Knight: Silksong will be playable at Gamescom 2025, Microsoft and developer Team Cherry recently announced.

Gamescom 2025 will take place in Cologne, Germany, from August 20 to August 24. Ninja Gaiden 4 will also be playable at the show, and the Xbox booth will host a theater presentation for The Outer Worlds 2.

Microsoft will host demos for third-party titles including Borderlands 4, Onimusha: Way of The Sword, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, EA Sports FC 26, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Final Fantasy XVI and Super Meat Boy 3D.