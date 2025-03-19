Xbox Game Pass Standard gets a train sim and a critically acclaimed Square Enix RPG today

Two more games have been added to Xbox Game Pass Standard today.

Square Enix‘s RPG Octopath Traveler 2 and Dovetail Games’ Train Sim World 5 have been added to the Standard tier of Xbox‘s subscription service.

Both games were already available on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass tiers, but today marks their addition to Game Pass Standard.

Octopath Traveler 2 was released in February 2023 for Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC, before coming to Xbox in 2024.

“Octopath Traveler 2 improves upon the series’ iconic HD-2D visuals: a striking blend of retro 2D characters in a beautiful 3D world,” Square Enix’s official description for the game reads.

“The game’s new storyline, characters and features make it the perfect entry for newcomers to the series, while also preserving the charm of the original game for veteran players.

“Players can look forward to following the journey of eight distinct protagonists as they explore the land and conquer enemies in strategic turn-based battles on an adventure all their own.”

Game Pass now features four separate tiers, with each offering different selections of games.

The entry-level Xbox Game Pass Core tier, which costs $9.99 / £6.99 per month, offers access to a small catalogue of games (currently 47 titles, at the time of writing), plus access to online multiplayer on Xbox.

The Game Pass Standard tier – which replaced the Game Pass for Console tier last September – costs $14.99 / £10.99 per month and offers a larger catalogue, currently sitting at around 340 games.

The PC Game Pass tier, which costs $11.99 / £9.99 per month, offers a catalogue of more than 430 games, including access to EA Play and day one releases.

Finally, the Game Pass Ultimate tier, which costs $19.99 / £14.99 per month, offers the largest catalogue, including numerous day one first-party and third-party games, as well as EA Play on console and all the benefits of PC Game Pass.