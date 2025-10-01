Xbox Game Pass Premium members will now get new Xbox games within a year, except Call of Duty

Xbox Game Pass Premium members will now get new Xbox games within a year of release, except for Call of Duty titles.

On Wednesday, Microsoft announced sweeping changes to its Xbox Game Pass offering, including a price increase at its highest tier, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The middle tier, formerly known as Xbox Game Pass Standard but now known as Xbox Game Pass Premium, will now offer players access to new Xbox-published games within a year of the game’s launch.

However, Microsoft has pointed out that this doesn’t include Call of Duty titles. All other games appear to be valid.

While this doesn’t suggest that Call of Duty titles will never come to the Premium tier, it does mean that Premium players should expect to wait longer to play Microsoft’s premier franchise, mostly likely after the next annual iteration is released.

Games like High on Life 2, Keeper, Ninja Gaiden 4, and The Outer Worlds 2 should all still appear within Microsoft’s one-year window for this tier.

Xbox Game Pass Premium subscribers will also get unlimited cloud gaming, in-game benefits, online console multiplayer, and the ability to play and earn up to $50 a year in rewards.

Call of Duty titles, including this year’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, will launch on day one on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Following today’s news, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will now cost $29.99/£22.99, but will also be getting new additions, such as Fortnite Crew and the Ubisoft+ Classics collection.

Today’s news comes amidst widespread price increases across gaming, in both physical hardware and digital offerings.

Microsoft’s Xbox consoles have seen a slew of price increases in recent months, the latest coming last week when the firm announced that it would once again increase prices in the US.