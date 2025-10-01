Xbox Game Pass is increasing in price by 50%
The service will now include Fortnite Crew and classic Ubisoft titles
Microsoft has announced a 50% price increase to Xbox Game Pass.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will now cost $29.99/£22.99, but will also be getting new additions, such as Fortnite Crew and the Ubisoft+ Classics collection.
Microsoft claims that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get access to over 75 day one titles each year. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, High on Life 2, Keeper, Ninja Gaiden 4, and The Outer Worlds 2 are all slated for the remainder of 2025.
Xbox Game Pass now breaks down into the following three tiers:
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – $29.99 per month
- Xbox Game Pass Premium – $14.99 per month
- Xbox Game Pass Essential – $9.99 per month
Microsoft has released an infographic breaking down the changes.
As part of today’s announcement, Microsoft has added dozens of games to the service, including a large number of Ubisoft games to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Today’s news comes amidst widespread price increases across gaming, in both physical hardware and digital offerings.
Microsoft’s Xbox consoles have seen a slew of price increases in recent months, the latest coming last week when the firm announced that it would once again increase prices in the US.
The company announced back in May that it was increasing the prices of its consoles globally, including increasing the price of Xbox Series X and S consoles in the US by $100 and $80, respectively.
Last week it announced that it’s raising the prices even further, but only in the United States this time due to “changes in the macroeconomic environment”.
Both the 512GB and 1TB models of the Xbox Series S will see $20 increases on top of the $80 increases they received in May, while the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X Digital will see their prices raised a further $50.
The biggest increase is for the Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Edition, which will get a $70 increase on top of its previous $130 increase. The console, which launched at $599.99, now costs $799.99 and is more expensive than a PS5 Pro (which also comes with 2TB of storage).
Sony previously increased the price of PS5 in select regions in August 2022 and April 2025, excluding the United States both times, before eventually increasing US console prices earlier this year.
Nintendo also delayed Switch 2 pre-orders in the US due to the country’s turbulent financial situation. It eventually opened them in late April without changing the console’s price, but did raise the price of some Switch 2 accessories in the US and warned that “other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions”.
Earlier this year the CTA, the trade association behind the CES tech event, warned that Trump’s tariffs could lead to console prices rising by 69% in the US if they all came into effect.
The full list of games added to Game Pass today is as follows:
Ultimate – Available Today
- Hogwarts Legacy (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Assassin’s Creed II (PC)
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag: Freedom Cry (PC)
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood (PC)
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD (PC)
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations (PC)
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection (Cloud and Console)
- Assassin’s Creed Unity (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Child of Light (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Far Cry 3 (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Far Cry Primal (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Hungry Shark World (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Monopoly Madness (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Monopoly 2024 (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- OddBallers (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (Cloud and Console)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Rayman Legends (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Risk Urban Assault (Cloud and Console)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Skull and Bones (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Steep (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- The Crew 2 (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- The Settlers: New Allies (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Trackmania Turbo (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Transference (Cloud and Console)
- Trials Fusion (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Trials of the Blood Dragon (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Trials Rising (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Uno (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Watch_Dogs (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Wheel of Fortune (Cloud and Console)
- Zombi (Cloud, PC, and Console)
Premium – Available Today (also in Ultimate)
- 9 Kings (Game Preview) (PC)
- Abiotic Factor (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)
- Against the Storm (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition (PC)
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (PC)
- Age of Mythology: Retold (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)
- Ara: History Untold (PC)
- Arx Fatalis (PC)
- Back to the Dawn (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Battletech (PC)
- Blacksmith Master (Game Preview) (PC)
- Cataclismo (PC)
- Cities: Skylines II (PC)
- Crime Scene Cleaner (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)
- Diablo (PC)
- Diablo IV (PC and Console)
- An Elder Scrolls Legends: Battlespire (PC)
- The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard (PC)
- Fallout (PC)
- Fallout 2 (PC)
- Fallout: Tactics (PC)
- Football Manager 2024 (PC)
- Frostpunk 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)
- Halo: Spartan Strike (PC)
- Hogwarts Legacy (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Manor Lords (Game Preview) (PC)
- Minami Lane (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Minecraft: Java Edition (PC)
- Mullet Madjack (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)
- My Friendly Neighborhood (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- One Lonely Outpost (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Quake 4 (PC)
- Quake III Arena (PC)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein (PC)
- Rise of Nations: Extended Edition (PC)
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)
- Sworn (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)
- Terra Invicta (Game Preview) (PC)
- Volcano Princess (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Warcraft I: Remastered (PC)
- Warcraft II: Remastered (PC)
- Warcraft III: Reforged (PC)
- Wolfenstein 3D (PC)
Essential – Available Today (also in Ultimate and Premium)
- Cities: Skylines Remastered (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Hades (Cloud, PC, and Console)
- Warhammer 40,000 Darktide (Cloud, PC, and Console)