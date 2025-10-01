Xbox Game Pass is increasing in price by 50%

Microsoft has announced a 50% price increase to Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will now cost $29.99/£22.99, but will also be getting new additions, such as Fortnite Crew and the Ubisoft+ Classics collection.

Microsoft claims that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get access to over 75 day one titles each year. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, High on Life 2, Keeper, Ninja Gaiden 4, and The Outer Worlds 2 are all slated for the remainder of 2025.

Xbox Game Pass now breaks down into the following three tiers:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – $29.99 per month

Xbox Game Pass Premium – $14.99 per month

Xbox Game Pass Essential – $9.99 per month

Microsoft has released an infographic breaking down the changes.

As part of today’s announcement, Microsoft has added dozens of games to the service, including a large number of Ubisoft games to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Today’s news comes amidst widespread price increases across gaming, in both physical hardware and digital offerings.

Microsoft’s Xbox consoles have seen a slew of price increases in recent months, the latest coming last week when the firm announced that it would once again increase prices in the US.

The company announced back in May that it was increasing the prices of its consoles globally, including increasing the price of Xbox Series X and S consoles in the US by $100 and $80, respectively.

Last week it announced that it’s raising the prices even further, but only in the United States this time due to “changes in the macroeconomic environment”.

Both the 512GB and 1TB models of the Xbox Series S will see $20 increases on top of the $80 increases they received in May, while the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X Digital will see their prices raised a further $50.

The biggest increase is for the Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Edition, which will get a $70 increase on top of its previous $130 increase. The console, which launched at $599.99, now costs $799.99 and is more expensive than a PS5 Pro (which also comes with 2TB of storage).

Sony previously increased the price of PS5 in select regions in August 2022 and April 2025, excluding the United States both times, before eventually increasing US console prices earlier this year.

Nintendo also delayed Switch 2 pre-orders in the US due to the country’s turbulent financial situation. It eventually opened them in late April without changing the console’s price, but did raise the price of some Switch 2 accessories in the US and warned that “other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions”.

Earlier this year the CTA, the trade association behind the CES tech event, warned that Trump’s tariffs could lead to console prices rising by 69% in the US if they all came into effect.

The full list of games added to Game Pass today is as follows:

Ultimate – Available Today

Premium – Available Today (also in Ultimate)

9 Kings (Game Preview) (PC)

(PC) Abiotic Factor (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) Against the Storm (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Age of Empires: Definitive Edition (PC)

(PC) Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (PC)

(PC) Age of Mythology: Retold (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) Ara: History Untold (PC)

(PC) Arx Fatalis (PC)

(PC) Back to the Dawn (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Battletech (PC)

(PC) Blacksmith Master (Game Preview) (PC)

(PC) Cataclismo (PC)

(PC) Cities: Skylines II (PC)

(PC) Crime Scene Cleaner (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) Diablo (PC)

(PC) Diablo IV (PC and Console)

(PC and Console) An Elder Scrolls Legends: Battlespire (PC)

(PC) The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard (PC)

(PC) Fallout (PC)

(PC) Fallout 2 (PC)

(PC) Fallout: Tactics (PC)

(PC) Football Manager 2024 (PC)

(PC) Frostpunk 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) Halo: Spartan Strike (PC)

(PC) Hogwarts Legacy (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Manor Lords (Game Preview) (PC)

(PC) Minami Lane (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Minecraft: Java Edition (PC)

(PC) Mullet Madjack (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) My Friendly Neighborhood (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) One Lonely Outpost (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Quake 4 (PC)

(PC) Quake III Arena (PC)

(PC) Return to Castle Wolfenstein (PC)

(PC) Rise of Nations: Extended Edition (PC)

(PC) Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) Sworn (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) Terra Invicta (Game Preview) (PC)

(PC) Volcano Princess (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Warcraft I: Remastered (PC)

(PC) Warcraft II: Remastered (PC)

(PC) Warcraft III: Reforged (PC)

(PC) Wolfenstein 3D (PC)

Essential – Available Today (also in Ultimate and Premium)