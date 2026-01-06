Xbox Game Pass has dropped 2 surprise releases for January

Xbox Game Pass has added two surprise additions to its January 2026 line-up, including a remaster of one of 2017’s best indie games.

Little Nightmares: Enhanced Edition is now available for Game Pass subscribers on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Cloud. The remaster of the side-scrolling horror title features 4K/60fps visuals, in addition to ray-traced lighting.

The second surprise Game Pass title is dungeon crawler Brews & Bastards, which is available now on consoles, PC, and cloud.

According to a synopsis, the game allows players to “select from a group of inebriated heroes and blast your way through hordes of drunken demons in search of the stolen Brew Stone.”

The two Game Pass titles arrive ahead of the service’s other January games, MIO: Memories in Orbit and Nova Roma, which arrive on January 20 and 22.

12 games were added to Game Pass in December, including Marvel Cosmic Invasion, Indiana Jones & The Great Circle, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, and Mortal Kombat 1.

Microsoft announced a 50% price increase to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in October, as well as a renaming of its three tiers. Ultimate, Standard and Core have now been replaced with Ultimate, Premium and Essential.

Ultimate now costs $29.99/£22.99 (as opposed to the previous cost of $19.99 / £14.99), but it has also received new additions, such as Fortnite Crew and the Ubisoft+ Classics collection.

PC Game Pass will remain available as a separate subscription for PC-only games, but this has now seen its price increased from $11.99 / £9.99 per month to $16.49 / £13.49 per month