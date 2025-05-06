Xbox Game Pass games for May include Doom: The Dark Ages and more

Microsoft has confirmed the next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles for May.

Doom: The Dark Ages headlines May’s Xbox Game Pass games, alongside Revenge of the Savage Planet.

Microsoft has also confirmed which titles will be leaving the Game Pass service later this month.

Available today on Game Pass

Coming soon to Game Pass

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 7



Dungeons of Hinterberg (Console) – May 7

Now with Game Pass Standard Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (Xbox Series X|S) – May 7

Now with Game Pass Standard Metal Slug Tactics (Console) – May 7



Revenge of the Savage Planet (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 8

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 8

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (Cloud and Console) – May 13



DOOM: The Dark Ages (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 15

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 16

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Firefighting Simulator: The Squad (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 20

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 20

Leaving Game Pass

Microsoft has also confirmed which games will be leaving the service soon. The following games will be delisted from the service on May 15 , but Game Pass members can save “up to 20%, on purchasing the games if they wish to keep them in their library.