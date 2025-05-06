Xbox Game Pass games for May include Doom: The Dark Ages and more
Microsoft has confirmed more of May’s Xbox Game Pass games
Microsoft has confirmed the next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles for May.
Doom: The Dark Ages headlines May’s Xbox Game Pass games, alongside Revenge of the Savage Planet.
Microsoft has also confirmed which titles will be leaving the Game Pass service later this month.
Available today on Game Pass
- Dredge (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
Coming soon to Game Pass
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 7Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- Dungeons of Hinterberg (Console) – May 7
Now with Game Pass Standard
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (Xbox Series X|S) – May 7
Now with Game Pass Standard
- Metal Slug Tactics (Console) – May 7Now with Game Pass Standard
- Revenge of the Savage Planet (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 8
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 8
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (Cloud and Console) – May 13Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard
- DOOM: The Dark Ages (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 15
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 16
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Firefighting Simulator: The Squad (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 20
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 20
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
Leaving Game Pass
Microsoft has also confirmed which games will be leaving the service soon. The following games will be delisted from the service on May 15 , but Game Pass members can save “up to 20%, on purchasing the games if they wish to keep them in their library.
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Chants of Sennaar (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Dune: Spice Wars (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Hauntii (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- The Big Con (Cloud, Console, and PC)
