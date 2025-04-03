Xbox Game Pass April releases include a huge RPG shooter and South of Midnight
The first wave of Xbox Game Pass games for April has been confirmed
Microsoft has confirmed the first wave of Xbox Game Pass titles for April.
This month’s games include the brand new release South of Midnight, which launches day one on Game Pass.
The other headline game is Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, which includes the base game and all DLC.
Coming soon to Game Pass
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 3
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- All You Need is Help (Console) – April 3
Now with Game Pass Standard
- Still Wakes the Deep (Xbox Series X|S) – April 3Now with Game Pass Standard
- Wargroove 2 (Console) – April 3
Now with Game Pass Standard
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition (Console and PC) – April 8
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- South of Midnight (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 8Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Commandos: Origins (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – April 9
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Blue Prince (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – April 10
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Hunt Showdown 1896 (PC) – April 15Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
Microsoft has also confirmed which games will be leaving the service soon. The following games will be delisted from the service on April 15 , however Game Pass members can save “up to 20%,” on purchasing the games if they wish to keep them in their library.
- Botany Manor
- Coral Island
- Harold Halibut
- Homestead Arcana
- Kona
- Orcs Must Die! 3
- Turbo Golf Racing
Game Pass now features four separate tiers, with each offering different selections of games.
The entry-level Xbox Game Pass Core tier, which costs $9.99 / £6.99 per month, offers access to a small catalogue of games (currently 47 titles, at the time of writing), plus access to online multiplayer on Xbox.
The Game Pass Standard tier – which replaced the Game Pass for Console tier last September – costs $14.99 / £10.99 per month and offers a larger catalogue, currently sitting at around 340 games.
The PC Game Pass tier, which costs $11.99 / £9.99 per month, offers a catalogue of more than 430 games, including access to EA Play and day one releases.
Finally, the Game Pass Ultimate tier, which costs $19.99 / £14.99 per month, offers the largest catalogue, including numerous day one first-party and third-party games, as well as EA Play on console and all the benefits of PC Game Pass.