Xbox Game Pass April releases include a huge RPG shooter and South of Midnight

Microsoft has confirmed the first wave of Xbox Game Pass titles for April.

This month’s games include the brand new release South of Midnight, which launches day one on Game Pass.

The other headline game is Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, which includes the base game and all DLC.

Coming soon to Game Pass

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 3

All You Need is Help (Console) – April 3

Still Wakes the Deep (Xbox Series X|S) – April 3



Wargroove 2 (Console) – April 3

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition (Console and PC) – April 8

South of Midnight (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 8



Commandos: Origins (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – April 9

Blue Prince (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – April 10

Hunt Showdown 1896 (PC) – April 15



Microsoft has also confirmed which games will be leaving the service soon. The following games will be delisted from the service on April 15 , however Game Pass members can save “up to 20%,” on purchasing the games if they wish to keep them in their library.

Botany Manor

Coral Island

Harold Halibut

Homestead Arcana

Kona

Orcs Must Die! 3

Turbo Golf Racing

Game Pass now features four separate tiers, with each offering different selections of games.

The entry-level Xbox Game Pass Core tier, which costs $9.99 / £6.99 per month, offers access to a small catalogue of games (currently 47 titles, at the time of writing), plus access to online multiplayer on Xbox.

The Game Pass Standard tier – which replaced the Game Pass for Console tier last September – costs $14.99 / £10.99 per month and offers a larger catalogue, currently sitting at around 340 games.

The PC Game Pass tier, which costs $11.99 / £9.99 per month, offers a catalogue of more than 430 games, including access to EA Play and day one releases.

Finally, the Game Pass Ultimate tier, which costs $19.99 / £14.99 per month, offers the largest catalogue, including numerous day one first-party and third-party games, as well as EA Play on console and all the benefits of PC Game Pass.