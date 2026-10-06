Xbox Elite Series 3 controller details have reportedly leaked, including a choice of Hall effect or TMR sticks

Details on an upcoming Xbox Elite Series 3 Controller have reportedly been leaked, revealing new features.

As spotted by Digital Foundry, Reddit user esketitethan claims to have seen a number of configuration records and 3D component models in the backend of Spectrum Customizer, the configuration backend provider used by the Xbox Design Lab site, where players can customise their own controllers.

If legitimate, the controller, which is reportedly codenamed Edessa, appears to have a number of new features which point to a new Xbox Elite series rather than just add-ons to an existing controller design.

Perhaps most notable of these is an option in Design Labs to choose between Hall effect and TMR sticks, both of which are options designed to remove stick drift.

According to the user, the records appear to offer options for standard, loose and tight Hall effect sticks, as well as a TMR magnetic sensing option for players who want more sensitivity (this would likely be more expensive).

The haptics also appear to be improved, with the motor option reportedly naming “Advanced Haptics (VCAs)” along with the existing Impulse Triggers on the current Xbox Series X/S controller.

VCAs, or Voice Coil Actuators, are a form of haptic feedback that offer a form of HD rumble, making it possible for players to feel different types of tactile response.

The user also claims they saw an option for an audio scroll wheel (suggesting players may be able to adjust headset or headphone volume on the controller instead of pressing the Xbox Guide button and doing it through the side menu)., as well as metal faceplate options, low friction / silent sticks, more paddle design options and a choice of standard, cross and “grippy” D-Pad.

The first Xbox Elite Controller was released for Xbox One in October 2015 and offered a steel construction with interchangeable rear paddle buttons, control stick tops and D-Pad designs.

This was succeeded by the Elite Series 2 Controller, which arrived in November 2019 and offered a USB-C connection, three hair trigger locks, adjustable thumbstick tension, revised rubber grips and a charging dock.

Three years later, Xbox added the Elite Series 2 Controller to its Design Lab service, enabling players to customise their own Elite Series 2 with their own colour scheme.