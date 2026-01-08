Xbox Developer Direct coming later this month featuring Fable, Forza and Game Freak

Microsoft has announced its next Xbox Developer Direct.

The show, which will take place on January 22, will include new looks at Forza Horizon 6, Fable, and the new game from Pokémon developers Game Freak, Beast of Reincarnation.

The digital event, which Microsoft claims includes brand-new gameplay from each title, will stream on Thursday, January 22, at 10 am Pacific / 1 pm Eastern / 6 pm UK.

In a press release, Microsoft said the Developer Direct will feature the first extended look at Fable, as well as the first gameplay from Forza Horizon 6.

Forza Horizon 6 was announced last year, and will take place in Japan. Fable was announced in 2020 as part of the Xbox Games Showcase.

The Xbox Developer Direct will also include “the first in-depth look” at Beast of Reincarnation, the new game from Game Freak.

Game Freak is undoubtedly best known as the developer of the Pokémon series of RPGs. Game Freak, which was first founded as a magazine in 1982 and later re-formed as a game developer in 1989, has produced many games outside Pokémon over the years.

While the Pokémon titles are co-productions with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company, Game Freak titles, such as Pandoland, Pocket Card Jockey, and Tembo the Badass Elephant, are entirely independent.

Beast of Reincarnation is set in near-future Japan and will release for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC in 2026, published by the new company Fictions. The game is directed by Kota Furushima, a longtime battle designer on the Pokémon series.