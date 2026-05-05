Xbox details the next 13 Game Pass titles, including Forza Horizon 6, Mixtape and Subnautica 2

It’s the first update since Xbox’s decision to drop the price of Game Pass Ultimate

Xbox details the next 13 Game Pass titles, including Forza Horizon 6, Mixtape and Subnautica 2

Microsoft has confirmed the next batch of Game Pass titles coming to Xbox, PC and cloud streaming.

The 13 games include Forza Horizon 6, Mixtape and Subnautica 2.

Forza Horizon 6 is set for release on May 19, and promises to be one of Microsoft‘s most notable releases of the year.

It’s also the first major first-party release since Xbox’s decision to drastically reduce the price of Game Pass Ultimate, from $29.99 / £22.99 per month to $22.99 / £16.99 per month.

The full list of games confirmed to be coming to Game Pass is as follows:

Coming to Xbox Game Pass in May 2026

  • Ben 10 Power Trip (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 6 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
  • Descenders Next (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 6 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
  • Wheel World (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 6 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
  • Wildgate (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 6 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
  • Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 6 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
  • Mixtape (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 7 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • Outbound (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 11 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • Black Jacket (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 12 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • Call of the Elder Gods (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld and PC) – May 12 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • Elite Dangerous (Cloud and Console) – May 12 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium
  • Doom: The Dark Ages (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 14 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
  • Subnautica 2 (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 14 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • Forza Horizon 6 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 19 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
Xbox details the next 13 Game Pass titles, including Forza Horizon 6, Mixtape and Subnautica 2

Xbox has also stated that Galacticare, Go Mecha Ball, Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo, Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship and Planet of Lana will be leaving Game Pass on May 15.

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