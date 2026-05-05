Xbox details the next 13 Game Pass titles, including Forza Horizon 6, Mixtape and Subnautica 2

Microsoft has confirmed the next batch of Game Pass titles coming to Xbox, PC and cloud streaming.

The 13 games include Forza Horizon 6, Mixtape and Subnautica 2.

Forza Horizon 6 is set for release on May 19, and promises to be one of Microsoft‘s most notable releases of the year.

It’s also the first major first-party release since Xbox’s decision to drastically reduce the price of Game Pass Ultimate, from $29.99 / £22.99 per month to $22.99 / £16.99 per month.

The full list of games confirmed to be coming to Game Pass is as follows:

Coming to Xbox Game Pass in May 2026

Ben 10 Power Trip (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 6 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 6 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Descenders Next (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 6 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 6 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass Wheel World (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 6 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 6 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass Wildgate (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 6 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 6 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 6 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 6 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass Mixtape (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 7 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 7 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Outbound (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 11 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 11 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Black Jacket (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 12 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 12 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Call of the Elder Gods (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld and PC) – May 12 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld and PC) – May 12 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Elite Dangerous (Cloud and Console) – May 12 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium

(Cloud and Console) – May 12 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium Doom: The Dark Ages (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 14 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 14 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass Subnautica 2 (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 14 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 14 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Forza Horizon 6 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 19 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Xbox has also stated that Galacticare, Go Mecha Ball, Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo, Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship and Planet of Lana will be leaving Game Pass on May 15.