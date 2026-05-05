Xbox details the next 13 Game Pass titles, including Forza Horizon 6, Mixtape and Subnautica 2
It’s the first update since Xbox’s decision to drop the price of Game Pass Ultimate
Microsoft has confirmed the next batch of Game Pass titles coming to Xbox, PC and cloud streaming.
The 13 games include Forza Horizon 6, Mixtape and Subnautica 2.
Forza Horizon 6 is set for release on May 19, and promises to be one of Microsoft‘s most notable releases of the year.
It’s also the first major first-party release since Xbox’s decision to drastically reduce the price of Game Pass Ultimate, from $29.99 / £22.99 per month to $22.99 / £16.99 per month.
The full list of games confirmed to be coming to Game Pass is as follows:
Coming to Xbox Game Pass in May 2026
- Ben 10 Power Trip (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 6 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- Descenders Next (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 6 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
- Wheel World (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 6 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
- Wildgate (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 6 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 6 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
- Mixtape (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 7 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Outbound (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 11 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Black Jacket (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 12 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Call of the Elder Gods (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld and PC) – May 12 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Elite Dangerous (Cloud and Console) – May 12 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium
- Doom: The Dark Ages (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 14 – Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
- Subnautica 2 (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 14 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Forza Horizon 6 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 19 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
Xbox has also stated that Galacticare, Go Mecha Ball, Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo, Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship and Planet of Lana will be leaving Game Pass on May 15.