Xbox console price increases in Europe and UK fully revealed, with Series X now costing €200 more

The extent of Xbox Series X/S price hikes in the Europe and UK markets has now been revealed.

Xbox confirmed back in June that it would be increasing the price of its Xbox Series X/S consoles on August 1.

At the time, however, it only opted to share the US price increases, including an increase of $100 for its 512GB models and $150 for its 1TB models.

Now that the price increase has actually been implemented, the full leap in cost for players in Europe has finally been revealed.

As noted on the Resetera forum, the price hike in Europe is €200 for 1TB models, and €150 for 512GB models.

In the UK, the price increase has resulted in a £170 increase for 1TB models, and £130 for 512GB models.

As a result of this, the full price of each console in the US, Europe and UK is now as follows:

US

Xbox Series S (512GB) – $499.99 (was $399.99)

Xbox Series S (1TB) – $599.99 ($449.99)

Xbox Series X (1TB, Digital) – $749.99 (was $599.99)

Xbox Series X (1TB, Disc) – $799.99 (was $649.99)

Europe

Xbox Series S (512GB) – €499.99 (was €349.99)

Xbox Series S (1TB) – €599.99 (was €399.99)

Xbox Series X (1TB, Digital) – €749.99 (was €549.99)

Xbox Series X (1TB, Disc) – €799.99 (was €599.99)

UK

Xbox Series S (512GB) – £429.99 (was £299.99)

Xbox Series S (1TB) – £519.99 (was £349.99)

Xbox Series X (1TB, Digital) – £619.99 (was £449.99)

Xbox Series X (1TB, Disc) – £669.99 (was £499.99)

Microsoft raised the prices of its Xbox consoles twice last year. The latest rise means that an Xbox Series X disc-drive model now costs $300 more than it did at launch in 2020, while the Series S is 50% more expensive.

In a statement in June, Xbox blamed the price increases on “the current components crisis” impacting the consumer electronics industry, which has seen all three major console manufacturers raising its prices significantly.

In April, Sony implemented a significant price increase for its PlayStation 5 consoles, with its cheapest Digital Edition PS5 increasing $100 to $599.99 / £519.99 / €599.99, and its premium PS5 Pro console increasing $150 to $899.99 / £789.99 / €899.99.

“We hoped another price increase would not be necessary, and we have spent the last several months working with suppliers on options,” Xbox said in June. “Unfortunately, console storage and memory prices have increased by more than 2.5x, and we expect another doubling by the fall of 2027.