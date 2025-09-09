Xbox confirms TGS live stream, but what will it reveal?

Microsoft has dated its Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 Broadcast, where it’s expected to share some significant game news, alongside updates on its 2025 line-up and more.

The Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 Broadcast will take place on Thursday, September 25 at 3am PT / 6am ET / 11am BST and feature “titles from [Xbox’s] creative teams, alongside exciting updates from our partners in Japan, across Asia and around the world,” according to Microsoft.

It said: “We know players around the world delight in Japan-inspired content and games developed in Asia, and we can’t wait to connect with players across the globe to show off the incredible talent and creativity behind upcoming games coming to Xbox.”

On the TGS show floor, Xbox is set to make available a playable version of Ninja Gaiden 4 for the first time to the public, alongside opportunities to try out its ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X handheld PCs.

What fans are most anticipating, however, is the expected reveal of the next Forza Horizon game. According to reports, Microsoft is set to reveal Forza Horizon 6 at Tokyo Game Show, with the game expected to take place across Japan.

Notably, an Australian car importer claimed on social media last month that developer Playground Games had scanned some of its Kei cars, a category of car native to Japan, which is the smallest expressway-legal motor vehicle.

Following its release in November 2021, Microsoft claimed Forza Horizon 5 had enjoyed the biggest launch in Xbox history at the time, with more than 10 million players in its first week. Earlier this year, the game was released on PlayStation 5, where it quickly became an equally massive hit for Microsoft.