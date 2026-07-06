Xbox confirms plans to cut 5 studios and thousands of jobs
Double Fine, Ninja Theory, Compulsion and more will leave or be sold, but no closures have been announced
Xbox has announced plans to lay off 3,200 employees and its intention to let go of five studios, including Double Fine, Ninja Theory, and Arkane.
Microsoft’s gaming arm finally confirmed the cuts coming as part of its planned business ‘reset’ on Monday, following weeks of media reports and speculation.
In a note to staff, CEO Asha Sharma confirmed that Xbox intends to sell off or release five studios, but announced no plans for closures or game cancellations, as had been feared following earlier online reports.
Psychonauts studio Double Fine and South of Midnight developer Compulsion have effectively been released from Xbox Game Studios and allowed to continue operating as independent developers. The companies will also be allowed to keep their IP, Sharma said.
Ninja Theory (Senua) and Undead Labs (State of Decay) have been sold, Xbox confirmed, but details on their buyers have not been disclosed because the deals have not yet been completed.
Finally, Marvel’s Blade and Dishonored studio Arkane will also be divested from the Xbox business, Sharma confirmed, but details have not yet been shared due to the requirements of French law.
For the remaining Xbox business, 3,200 job cuts will be made throughout its financial year across departments, with some areas, such as its platform business, seeing more layoffs than others. This figure is estimated to represent as much as 20% of Xbox’s workforce.
According to Bloomberg, Bethesda is set to undergo a significant overhaul and will pivot to focus on its biggest franchises: Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Doom, Quake, and Wolfenstein.
‘The most significant restructure in Xbox history’
Sharma said that Xbox had learned that it’s “not the best home for every type of studio” after its business did not grow at the pace it expected following years of high profile studio acquisitions.
“Since 2018, we have aggressively expanded our studio portfolio while the number of games created each month across the industry now outpaces the last ten years combined,” she said. “We now find ourselves competing not only with the largest publishers, but also with smaller independent studios. It is neither possible nor desirable to own every great independent studio.”
Compulsion Games and Double Fine Productions “will return to management and transition to independent studios with their IP, catalog, and runway for their next games,” Sharma said. Ninja Theory and Undead Labs “have entered terms to join new ownership with funding to complete and grow Senua and State of Decay 3,” she added. “In France, Arkane’s management is beginning required consultation with its Works Council to review potential strategic options.”
Sharma confirmed that Xbox will be making reductions across other units, and “in some cases, shifting investment to focus on higher priority projects”.
“These changes vary in size across Activision, Bethesda/ZeniMax, Blizzard, King, Mojang, and XBOX Game Studios. None of our first party publicly announced games or projects are being cancelled as part of these reductions,” she said.
In addition, Mojang and King will now report directly to Sharma, and, for the first time, Xbox is appointing a Chief Operating Officer, former Minecraft boss Helen Chiang, with end-to-end profit-and-loss responsibility across content, hardware, platform, and services.
“She will bring our businesses together under one operating model, making sure we make clear investment decisions, learn from our successes and failures, and hold ourselves accountable for results,” Sharma said.
Concerns first arose that Xbox was planning another round of layoffs after CEO Sharma stated during a Bloomberg Tech conference that she planned on “resetting the business” because it was “not in a healthy spot”.
In the same time frame, Sharma sent a surprisingly candid note to staff, in which she shared “realities that we need to navigate”, claiming that Xbox’s annual revenue had declined nearly half a billion in five years, with hardware costs up 4x, and its studio system “overextended”.
Asha Sharma’s full note to Xbox staff, via Resetera, follows:
Team,
We are beginning the most significant restructure in XBOX history. After careful consideration, I’ve made the difficult decision to reduce our team by approximately 3,200 throughout FY27. This will include approximately 1,600 role eliminations today, and in addition, four studios will leave XBOX to new management. I recognize that a year-long restructuring creates additional challenges. Unfortunately, it is not possible to make all the necessary changes in a single day, and I wanted to be direct about the scale.
I know this is painful. These changes will directly affect people who have poured their creativity into building XBOX. Many joined us through acquisitions, while others were recruited here, or sought us out because they loved this industry and loved XBOX. Today’s decisions do not reflect their talent or dedication.
Our business today is not healthy. We are operating at margins that are 3-10x lower than comparable platform and publishing businesses. We entered Gen 9 with a smaller install base and a higher cost structure. To grow, we bet on Game Pass, multi-platform, and a broader portfolio of content. While those businesses have created meaningful value, they did not grow at the pace we expected. As that happened, our core business weakened, and we added more teams, more investment, and more time, hoping for a better outcome. And now the industry is facing the most severe hardware crisis in its history. We must reset XBOX.
First, we will reset our content portfolio.
Since 2018, we have aggressively expanded our studio portfolio while the number of games created each month across the industry now outpaces the last ten years combined. We now find ourselves competing not only with the largest publishers, but also with smaller independent studios. It is neither possible nor desirable to own every great independent studio. We have also learned that we are not the best home for every type of studio; in a typical year, we lost 64 cents for every dollar we invested. As we reset XBOX, we will help independent creators succeed by providing open development tools and audiences to realize their vision.
Compulsion Games and Double Fine Productions will return to management and transition to independent studios with their IP, catalog, and runway for their next games. Ninja Theory and Undead Labs have entered terms to join new ownership with funding to complete and grow Senua and State of Decay 3. In France, Arkane’s management is beginning required consultation with its Works Council to review potential strategic options.
We are also making reductions across other units, and in some cases, shifting investment to focus on higher priority projects. These changes vary in size across Activision, Bethesda/ZeniMax, Blizzard, King, Mojang, and XBOX Game Studios. None of our first party publicly announced games or projects are being cancelled as part of these reductions.
In addition, Mojang and King will now report directly to me. These two studios have increasingly become platforms and are our largest by monthly active players. They bring critical geographic, demographic, and differentiation to XBOX.
Second, we will reset our platform.
We know that great technology gets better when it gets simpler, not bigger. Today, in some parts of the company, work passes through as many as 14 layers of management. Our platform teams are 40% larger than they were at the start of this generation, even as our player base and playtime have declined. That complexity has slowed decisions, blurred accountability, and made it harder to deliver for players. As we reset XBOX, we will simplify.
We will reduce management layers to no more than 5, and where possible, 3. We will deliver success through a flatter organization that is built around makers (individual contributors focused on building), player-coaches (leaders who remain deeply involved in the work while developing their teams), and directly responsible individuals (DRIs) who own key decisions and outcomes. And we will streamline how we work across our tools, with a cleaner code base, shared services, and 50% reduced vendor spend.
Third, we are resetting how we operate.
As XBOX grew our headcount, we became more fragmented. Teams, studios, and functions often operate independently, and it became harder to work towards a shared goal, make the right tradeoffs, and get things done.
For the first time, we are establishing a Chief Operating Officer with end-to-end P&L responsibility across content, hardware, platform, and services. Helen Chiang has been promoted to this role and will report directly to me. Over nearly two decades at XBOX, Helen has helped build some of our most important businesses, from XBOX Live to leading Mojang and the Minecraft franchise. She will bring our businesses together under one operating model, making sure we make clear investment decisions, learn from our successes and failures, and hold ourselves accountable for results.
Thank you, Dave McCarthy, who is retiring after 17 years with XBOX. Dave has played a defining role in building the platform that millions of players rely on every day and has been a trusted partner through many of the biggest moments in XBOX’s history. We wish him all the best.
These changes are about a bigger future for XBOX, not a smaller one. The next decade of gaming will be larger, more global, and more creative than anything we’ve seen before. This year, we’ll invest as much in XBOX as we ever have, but we’ll invest with greater focus, greater discipline, and greater clarity, all in service of making XBOX where the world plays and creates.
I want XBOX to be one of the few companies that entertains more than a billion people each day and gives everyone the opportunity to create and connect. I know we can achieve this goal. XBOX has many of the most beloved franchises in entertainment history, talented studios around the world, and we will return to growth in 2027.
History is full of companies that mistake longevity for inevitability. We will not be one of them.
Asha