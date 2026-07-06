Xbox confirms plans to cut 5 studios and thousands of jobs

Xbox has announced plans to lay off 3,200 employees and its intention to let go of five studios, including Double Fine, Ninja Theory, and Arkane.

Microsoft’s gaming arm finally confirmed the cuts coming as part of its planned business ‘reset’ on Monday, following weeks of media reports and speculation.

In a note to staff, CEO Asha Sharma confirmed that Xbox intends to sell off or release five studios, but announced no plans for closures or game cancellations, as had been feared following earlier online reports.

Psychonauts studio Double Fine and South of Midnight developer Compulsion have effectively been released from Xbox Game Studios and allowed to continue operating as independent developers. The companies will also be allowed to keep their IP, Sharma said.

Ninja Theory (Senua) and Undead Labs (State of Decay) have been sold, Xbox confirmed, but details on their buyers have not been disclosed because the deals have not yet been completed.

Finally, Marvel’s Blade and Dishonored studio Arkane will also be divested from the Xbox business, Sharma confirmed, but details have not yet been shared due to the requirements of French law.

For the remaining Xbox business, 3,200 job cuts will be made throughout its financial year across departments, with some areas, such as its platform business, seeing more layoffs than others. This figure is estimated to represent as much as 20% of Xbox’s workforce.

According to Bloomberg, Bethesda is set to undergo a significant overhaul and will pivot to focus on its biggest franchises: Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Doom, Quake, and Wolfenstein.

‘The most significant restructure in Xbox history’

Sharma said that Xbox had learned that it’s “not the best home for every type of studio” after its business did not grow at the pace it expected following years of high profile studio acquisitions.

“Since 2018, we have aggressively expanded our studio portfolio while the number of games created each month across the industry now outpaces the last ten years combined,” she said. “We now find ourselves competing not only with the largest publishers, but also with smaller independent studios. It is neither possible nor desirable to own every great independent studio.”

Compulsion Games and Double Fine Productions “will return to management and transition to independent studios with their IP, catalog, and runway for their next games,” Sharma said. Ninja Theory and Undead Labs “have entered terms to join new ownership with funding to complete and grow Senua and State of Decay 3,” she added. “In France, Arkane’s management is beginning required consultation with its Works Council to review potential strategic options.”

Sharma confirmed that Xbox will be making reductions across other units, and “in some cases, shifting investment to focus on higher priority projects”.

“These changes vary in size across Activision, Bethesda/ZeniMax, Blizzard, King, Mojang, and XBOX Game Studios. None of our first party publicly announced games or projects are being cancelled as part of these reductions,” she said.

In addition, Mojang and King will now report directly to Sharma, and, for the first time, Xbox is appointing a Chief Operating Officer, former Minecraft boss Helen Chiang, with end-to-end profit-and-loss responsibility across content, hardware, platform, and services.

“She will bring our businesses together under one operating model, making sure we make clear investment decisions, learn from our successes and failures, and hold ourselves accountable for results,” Sharma said.

Concerns first arose that Xbox was planning another round of layoffs after CEO Sharma stated during a Bloomberg Tech conference that she planned on “resetting the business” because it was “not in a healthy spot”.

In the same time frame, Sharma sent a surprisingly candid note to staff, in which she shared “realities that we need to navigate”, claiming that Xbox’s annual revenue had declined nearly half a billion in five years, with hardware costs up 4x, and its studio system “overextended”.

Asha Sharma’s full note to Xbox staff, via Resetera, follows: