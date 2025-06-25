Xbox confirms Hellblade 2 Enhanced’s new features, release date and PS5 upgrade for the first game

Xbox has detailed the new features coming to the upcoming enhanced version of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Enhanced will be released on August 12 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam and Xbox on PC).

The ‘Enhanced’ update will be free on Xbox and PC, while the PS5 version – releasing on Sony‘s console for the first time – will be available to buy for $49.99.

There will also be a Deluxe Edition for PS5 which will cost $69.99 and also includes a newly optimised PS5 version of the original game, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice as well as its original soundtrack.

Players who already own the PS4 version of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free.

According to Xbox, the Enhanced version of Hellblade 2 will include a new performance mode, which enables gameplay at 60fps.

“On PC, where you’ve had more flexibility with performance based on your personal hardware, we’re now offering a ‘Very High’ preset to push that fidelity even further,” Xbox says. The game will also be Steam Deck verified for the first time.

An optional new game mode featuring the Dark Rot from the original game will also be added. The Dark Rot grows each time the player fails, and if it reaches Senua’s head it’s Game Over, with all progress lost.

An enhanced photo mode will also be added (including a new ‘Motion’ tab for custom cinematic video capture), as well as a Developer Commentary mode featuring four hours of commentary from the developers and cast.

VGC’s Hellblade 2 review said it was “a mechanically dated game carried along by its incredible presentational flair”.

“Fans of the first game could perhaps split it across a few nights for a better experience, and Melina Juergens’ performance deserves to be seen,” we said. “It also deserves a more engaging experience, however.”