Xbox cloud gaming is now available on LG Smart TVs

Xbox says its cloud gaming is now available on select LG Smart TV models.

The rollout, which includes “2022 OLED TVs, select 2023 LG Smart TVs and newer models, along with smart monitors running webOS24 or later versions”, started on Wednesday.

This enables anyone who owns a compatible LG television to stream Xbox games without the need for an Xbox console.

They will, however, need to have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, as well as a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller.

While this obviously includes the likes of the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 or Xbox Adaptive Controller, it does also include the PS5‘s DualSense controller.

In theory, then, PS5 owners with a compatible LG television will be able to play Xbox exclusives or timed exclusives on Game Pass Ultimate without having to buy a second console.

The list of compatible LG televisions which support Xbox cloud streaming can be found on the Xbox support page.

Learn more about how you can stream hundreds of Xbox games directly on your @LGUS TV: https://t.co/09iAdNyCgZ

This is the latest stage in Microsoft‘s ‘This is an Xbox’ marketing campaign, which started in November and is designed to highlight the numerous devices which can be used to play Xbox games.

For players who do have an Xbox console, last week MicrosoftÂ opened up its â€˜stream your own gameâ€™ feature to all Game Pass Ultimate users.

Back in November 2024, Microsoft started letting Game Pass Ultimate members play select games they own via cloud streaming on PC, phone, tablet, handheld, and most devices with access to a web browser.

In December 2024, the feature was extended to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles, but it only for Xbox Insider members. NowÂ all Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now stream select games from their own library on their console.

The new feature means players with Xbox One consoles can now purchase and stream select Xbox Series X/S games without having to buy a new console. It also means that players will be able to save on storage space on their console by only installing certain games they own and opting to stream others, something that will be particularly useful for owners of the launch version of Xbox Series S, which only had 512 MB of storage.