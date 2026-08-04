Xbox Backward Compatibility on PC and Helix will reportedly include Xbox 360 games

Xbox’s backward compatibility plans for PC will extend beyond games released on the original Xbox.

That’s according to a leaked document acquired by The Verge, which was sent to developers by Microsoft.

Last month Xbox announced that four games released on the original Xbox – Blinx: The Time Sweeper, Conker: Live and Reloaded, Crimson Skies and Fuzion Frenzy – were now available to play on PC.

The document states that this will extend to Xbox 360 games in the future, with developers able to opt into making their previous Xbox 360 releases available to play on PC.

According to the document, Xbox 360 games added to the service will be playable on ‘Xbox PCs’ (including the Xbox app on Windows PCs), handheld devices (such as the ROG Xbox Ally X) and the next-gen Project Helix console, which reports suggest will essentially have the DNA of a gaming PC.

Developers will be able to decide whether to make their old Xbox 360 games backwards compatible on PC and Helix, and will also be in control of each game’s price, and whether it’s available on Xbox Game Pass.

The feature will reportedly roll out between 2027 and 2028 “across next gen devices”, suggesting it may be some time yet until PC owners can play Xbox 360 games through official backwards compatibility.

The document also states that the “full launch” of Backward Compatibility for original Xbox games on PC will be coming in October, meaning the four games currently available should soon be joined by more.

The four existing games, which are included on all Xbox Game Pass tiers, have received new features including 4x resolution scaling, V-Sync support, texture filtering, anti-aliasing, and more.

Xbox also confirmed last months that achievements will be added to these titles in the future. Original Xbox games have never had achievements, but Xbox plans to add them – to both the console and PC versions – in the coming months.