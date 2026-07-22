Xbox Backward Compatibility launches on PC, four Xbox games playable now

Classic Xbox games are now playable on Windows PCs thanks to Xbox Backward Compatibility on PC, which launches today in an ‘early release’ state.

The rollout of the feature has started today, with four games for the original Xbox now available to play on Windows PCs and handhelds (such as the ROG Xbox Ally).

The four games available to play now, as announced on the official Xbox Wire blog, are as follows:

Blinx: The Time Sweeper

Conker: Live and Reloaded

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Fuzion Frenzy

Players can currently purchase any of these games on PC, with more games are planned to be added in the future. The titles are also included on all Xbox Game Pass tiers.

New features have also been added to the titles, including 4x resolution scaling, V-Sync support, texture filtering, anti-aliasing, and more.

Xbox has also confirmed that achievements will be added in the future. Original Xbox games have never had achievements, but Xbox plans to add them – to both the console and PC versions – in the coming months.

The system requirements to run original Xbox games are as follows: