Xbox Backward Compatibility launches on PC, four Xbox games playable now
Original Xbox games will also be getting achievements in the future
Classic Xbox games are now playable on Windows PCs thanks to Xbox Backward Compatibility on PC, which launches today in an ‘early release’ state.
The rollout of the feature has started today, with four games for the original Xbox now available to play on Windows PCs and handhelds (such as the ROG Xbox Ally).
The four games available to play now, as announced on the official Xbox Wire blog, are as follows:
- Blinx: The Time Sweeper
- Conker: Live and Reloaded
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- Fuzion Frenzy
Players can currently purchase any of these games on PC, with more games are planned to be added in the future. The titles are also included on all Xbox Game Pass tiers.
New features have also been added to the titles, including 4x resolution scaling, V-Sync support, texture filtering, anti-aliasing, and more.
Xbox has also confirmed that achievements will be added in the future. Original Xbox games have never had achievements, but Xbox plans to add them – to both the console and PC versions – in the coming months.
The system requirements to run original Xbox games are as follows:
Minimum system requirements:
- GPU: Nvidia GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 550 or Intel UHD 770 or Intel Arc A310
- CPU: Min 4 Cores Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A Processor
- RAM: 8GB
- OS: Windows 11
- Drivers and Versions: Latest Version as of January 2026
Recommended specifications:
- GPU: Radeon RX 68005 or Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti or Intel Arc A770
- CPU: 6 cores and 12 threads Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme
- DirectX Version: DirectX12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11
- GPU VRAM: 8GB
- OS: Windows 11
- Drivers and Versions: Latest Version as of January 2026