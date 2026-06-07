Xbox announces the third game in the Hellblade series, simply titled Senua

Xbox and Ninja Theory have announced the third game in the Hellblade series.

As shown during the Xbox Games Showcase, the third game, simply titled Senua, will once again have players taking control of the protagonist from the first two games.

The game doesn’t yet have a release date, but will be released in 2027.

The first game in the series, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, was originally a PS4 console exclusive, releasing on Sony‘s console and PC in August 2017 before finally coming to Xbox One in April 2018.

After Microsoft acquired Ninja Theory in 2018, the opposite took place for the sequel Senua’s Sega: Hellblade 2 – it was an Xbox Series X/S console exclusive in May 2024, before coming to PS5 in August 2025.

Both games were critically acclaimed on release, with Hellblade 2 receiving a Metacritic score of 81 and being nominated for 11 awards at the 2025 BAFTA Games Awards.

It ultimately only won one of these awards – for Technical Achievement – at a ceremony that was ultimately dominated by Astro Bot.

VGC’s Hellblade 2 review said it was “a mechanically dated game carried along by its incredible presentational flair”.

“Fans of the first game could perhaps split it across a few nights for a better experience, and Melina Juergens’ performance deserves to be seen,” we said. “It also deserves a more engaging experience, however.”

More to follow…