Xbox announces next-gen AMD deal, says future devices ‘won’t be tied to a single store’

Microsoft has announced a multi-year agreement with AMD to create chips for its future devices, which it says will not be tied “to a single store or device”.

The news was shared in a brief video published on Tuesday, in which Xbox president Sarah Bond pledged to deliver “deeper visual quality, immersive gameplay, and AI-powered experiences”.

AMD chips power the current Xbox Series consoles, as well as the upcoming Xbox-branded portable PC, the Xbox ROG Ally. The latter runs a new Xbox UI on top of Windows, allowing users to access other game stores, such as Steam.

It’s possible Xbox’s other future devices will adopt a similar approach, with Bond stating that Microsoft’s gaming arm is “working closely” with the Windows team, to ensure that Windows is “the number one platform for gaming”.

“We’ve established a strategic, multi-year agreement with AMD to co-engineer silicon across a portfolio of devices, including our next-generation Xbox consoles,” Microsoft said in a statement.

“Together, we’re delivering deeper visual quality, immersive gameplay, and AI-powered experiences – grounded in a platform designed for players, not tied to a single store or device, and fully compatible with your existing Xbox game library.”

Bond said in the video: “At Xbox, our vision is for you to play the games you want, with the people you want, anywhere you want. That’s why we’re investing in our next-generation hardware lineup, across console, handheld, PC, cloud, and accessories.

“I am thrilled to share we’ve established a strategic multi-year partnership with AMD to co-engineer silicon across a portfolio of devices including our next-generation Xbox consoles, in your living room, and in your hands.”

She continued: “Together with AMD we’re advancing the state of art in gaming silicon to deliver the next generation of graphics innovation to unlock a deeper level of visual quality and immersive gameplay and player experiences enhanced with the power of AI, all while maintaining compatibility with your existing library of Xbox games.

“This is all about building you a gaming platform that’s always with you, so you can play the games you want across devices anywhere you want, delivering you an Xbox experience not locked to a single store or tied to one device.

“That’s why we’re working closely with the Windows team, to ensure that Windows is the number one platform for gaming. The next generation of Xbox is coming to life, and this is just the beginning. We can’t wait to show you what’s next.”

Microsoft has been targeting a 2028 launch window for its next Xbox console, according to a meeting transcript released as part of Microsoft’s 2023 legal battle with the US Federal Trade Commission.

Increasingly, Microsoft has adopted a multiplatform approach for its first-party games, with many titles now releasing for PlayStation 5 close to, or alongside, their Xbox versions.

Last November, Microsoft’s gaming CEO Phil Spencer reiterated that the company won’t rule out any first-party Xbox game potentially coming to other platforms in the future.