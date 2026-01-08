Xbox and Obsidian’s Avowed is coming to PS5 with new modes and content

Xbox and Obsidian’s action RPG, Avowed, is coming to PlayStation 5 next month.

Announced in the New Game Plus showcase on Thursday, the PS5 version will release alongside Avowed’s anniversary update on February 17, along with a New Game Plus mode, new races, new weapon types, a Photo Mode, and more.

Avowed’s PS5 release arrives one year after it debuted on Xbox consoles and PC, and continues Microsoft’s modern strategy of releasing its games across multiple platforms.

Avowed is a first-person fantasy action RPG set in the world of Eora, which was originally introduced in the studio’s Pillars of Eternity franchise.

Speaking during the New Game Plus interview, Obsidian called the anniversary update “a more rounded experience” compared to the original game.

VGC’s Avowed review called the game “a solid, entertaining RPG that neatly fills a gap”.

“Avowed is a solid action RPG with an entertaining script, satisfying combat and impressively detailed environments. The inability to clean up side quests after the main story is beaten can be frustrating, but take your time with it and enjoy everything it has to offer, and you’ll find plenty of memorable moments.”

It’s been a prolific year for Irvine, California-based Obsidian, which released Avowed, The Outer Worlds 2, and Grounded 2 early access in 2025.