Xbox and Antstream Arcade have launched a new Retro Classics service on Game Pass

Xbox has announced Retro Classics, a new streaming service available for Game Pass members on all tiers.

Retro Classics is a collaboration between Xbox and Antstream Arcade, a streaming service which offers more than 1,300 retro games to play on demand.

The Xbox version offers more than 60 classic Activision games from the 1980s and 1990s, including such titles as Commando, Grand Prix, Kaboom!, Mech Warrior 2: 31st Century Combat, and Pitfall.

According to Xbox, more games will be added to the service in the future, including more games from Activision and Blizzard, eventually bringing the total up to more than 100 games.

The Retro Classics app is available now for Game Pass subscribers, and features community challenges, competitive leaderboards, new challenge modes and high score rankings.

There are also Xbox achievements as well as the ability to save the player’s progress and continue later on.

Retro Classics is available on Xbox consoles, the Xbox app on PC, or streaming on supported LG and Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices, and Meta Quest headsets.

To commemorate the partnership with Xbox and Antstream, Xbox Game Pass members can also access a limited time offer which lets them sign up to the full Antstream Arcade catalogue for $9.99 / £9.99 for their first year. This offer ends on June 4.

“We’re thrilled to bring decades of iconic gaming to modern audiences and proud that Xbox trusted Antstream’s proprietary platform to make this possible,” Antstream CEO Steve Cottam said in a statement.

The full list of 61 games available at launch is as follows: