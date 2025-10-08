Xbox adds The Outer Worlds 2 controllers to Xbox Design Lab

Microsoft has added The Outer Worlds 2 controller designs to its Xbox Design Lab service.

Starting from today, users can customize and order Outer Worlds 2 Xbox Wireless Controllers and Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 pads, featuring Moon Man and galactic rifts art.

Controllers can be customised with a variety of upgrades, including metallic triggers, a metallic D-Pad, rubberized side and back grips, and topcase engraving.

The Elite Series 2 version includes adjustable-tension thumbsticks, a wrap-around rubberized grip, and a shorter hair trigger lock, as well as optional back paddles.

The controllers are available today, starting at $94.98 for the Xbox Wireless Controller and $184.98 for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

The Outer Worlds 2 releases on October 29 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, PlayStation 5, Battle.net, and Steam, and day one with Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Obsidian’s RPG sequel was set to be Xbox’s first $80 game, but the platform holder reversed the pricing plans weeks after announcing them.

Obsidian wrote on its social media channels: “We have received your SOS via skip drone about the pricing. As an organization devoted to making sure that corporations do not go unfettered, we at the Earth Directorate have worked with [REDACTED] to revise the price of The Outer Worlds 2.