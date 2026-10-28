WWE 2K26’s final Ringside Pass launches today, adding four more wrestlers including Earthquake and Typhoon

The sixth and final Ringside Pass for WWE 2K26 launches today, bringing an end to the game’s previously announced content roadmap.

Ringside Pass Season 6 adds four more playable superstars – Raw member and The 946 leader Royce Keys, Mexican AAA luchador Octagón Jr, and the classic tag team The Natural Disasters, consisting of Typhoon and the late Earthquake.

All four wrestlers are claimed immediately through Tier 1 of the Premium Track of Season 6, giving players instant access to them.

Also available as part of the Premium Track are new persona outfits for existing superstars, including AJ Styles Masked and Bray Wyatt ’23.

The Free Track, meanwhile, includes persona outfits of its own including AJ Styles Retro, Rhea Ripley ’20 and Eddie Guerrero ’05.

Ringside Pass Season 6 is the final confirmed paid DLC for the game, and is included for owners of the Monday Night War edition of the game (or can be bought separately).

The first Ringside Pass season for WWE 2K26 added AAA wrestlers Mr Iguana, Psycho Clown, El Hijo Del Vikingo and Flammer to the game’s roster. This was followed by Season 2 which added Demolition (Ax, Crush and Smash) and Kelly Kelly.

Season 3 then added Matt Cardona, Brian Pillman, La Parka and Torrie Wilson, as well as NBA star Tyrese Haliburton in the free tier. Then Season 4 added Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, musician Jelly Roll and AAA wrestler Lady Shani. Finally, Season 5 added Danhausen, Bam Bam Bigelow, Brie Bella and Pagano.

Also available today as a separate purchase is the previously announced WWE 2K26 X Street Fighter Elite Pack, which includes playable versions of action figures depicting WWE superstars as Street Fighter characters.

The pack features The Rock ‘Final Boss’ as M. Bison, Rey Mysterio as Ryu, Bianca Belair as Cammy, Ultimate Warrior as Blanka and Dominik Mysterio as Ken.