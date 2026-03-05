WWE 2K26 vs 2K25 gallery: Here’s all the updated superstar appearances this year

Our 100+ image gallery shows all the updated faces and attires in WWE 2K26

WWE 2K26 vs 2K25 gallery: Here’s all the updated superstar appearances this year

It’s that time of year again for WWE fans, as the latest annual edition of the WWE 2K series is here.

WWE 2K26 is out on March 13, but players who buy its King of Kings Edition, Attitude Era Edition or Monday Night War Edition can start playing from March 6.

You can read our review for our full thoughts on the game itself, but one of the other things returning players often want to know is whether their favourite superstar has been updated for this year’s game.

While most of the legends in the game generally have the same untouched appearance every year – we pray for the day the Big Boss Man finally has a face that fits his head – many of the current roster have either had an outfit update or – in a handful of situations – even an improved face.

We’ve put together this huge gallery to show you all the notable changes that have been made between WWE 2K25 and 2K26. Some of them have new faces, but most of them have the same face but a new outfit or hairstyle.

To be clear, this is only the superstars who have been updated. If your favourite superstar isn’t in this gallery, it’s either because they look exactly the same as they did in 2K25, or they’re new for 2K26 and weren’t in the last game (such as Rusev or Joe Hendry).

On the left of each comparison image, you’ll see how each superstar looked in WWE 2K25, and on the right you can see how they now look in WWE 2K26.

Each wrestler in the game has an entrance attire and an in-ring attire. For the most part we’ve gone with the entrance attire, because this makes it easier to see if there’s been an outfit change.

The only time we haven’t used entrance attires, of course, is when it covers a wrestler’s face. For example, Asuka wears a massive mask during her entrance, so we’ve gone for her in-ring appearance to let you easier compare her face (or, more specifically, her facepaint) between versions.

Further reading

With all that in mind, here’s a massive look at which WWE 2K26 superstars have entirely new faces, which ones have new outfits, and which ones look exactly the same as last year (and therefore aren’t in the list).

Note: Both sets of screenshots were taken on the Xbox Series X versions of each game.

WWE 2K26 vs 2K25 gallery: Here’s all the updated superstar appearances this year

Adam Pearce

AJ Styles

Alba Fyre

Aleister Black

Alexa Bliss

Andre Chase

Angel

Angelo Dawkins

Asuka

Austin Theory

Axiom

B-Fab

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Berto

Bianca Belair

Brock Lesnar

Bron Breakker

Bronson Reed

Brooks Jensen

Brutus Creed

Candice LeRae

Carmelo Hayes

Chad Gable

Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo

Charlie Dempsey

Charlotte Flair

Chelsea Green

CM Punk

Cody Rhodes

Cruz Del Toro

Damian Priest

Dominik Mysterio

Dragon Lee

Drew McIntyre

Elton Prince

Erik

Ethan Page

Fallon Henley

The Fiend Bray Wyatt

Finn Balor

Grayson Waller

Giulia

Gunther

Ilja Dragunov

Ivar

Ivy Nile

Iyo Sky

Jacob Fatu

Jacy Jayne

Jade Cargill

Jaida Parker

JD McDonagh

Je’Von Evans

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Joaquin Wilde

John Cena

Johnny Gargano

Jordynne Grace

Julius Creed

Kairi Sane

Kelani Jordan

Kevin Owens

Kiana James

Kit Wilson

Kofi Kingston

LA Knight

Lash Legend

Liv Morgan

Logan Paul

Lola Vice

Lyra Valkyria

Maxxine Dupri

Michin

The Miz

Montez Ford

Naomi

Natalya

Nathan Frazer

Nia Jax

Nikkita Lyons

Noam Dar

Omos

Otis

Piper Niven

Randy Orton

Raquel Rodriguez

Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley

Ridge Holland

Roxanne Perez

R-Truth

Sami Zayn

Seth Rollins

Shinsuke Nakamura

Solo Sikoa

Sol Ruca

Stephanie Vaquer

Tama Tonga

Thea Hall

Tiffany Stratton

Tommaso Ciampa

Tonga Loa

Tony D’Angelo

Trick Williams

Trish Stratus

Tyler Bate

Tyler Breeze

Xavier Woods

Zelina Vega

