WWE 2K26 vs 2K25 gallery: Here’s all the updated superstar appearances this year
Our 100+ image gallery shows all the updated faces and attires in WWE 2K26
It’s that time of year again for WWE fans, as the latest annual edition of the WWE 2K series is here.
WWE 2K26 is out on March 13, but players who buy its King of Kings Edition, Attitude Era Edition or Monday Night War Edition can start playing from March 6.
You can read our review for our full thoughts on the game itself, but one of the other things returning players often want to know is whether their favourite superstar has been updated for this year’s game.
While most of the legends in the game generally have the same untouched appearance every year – we pray for the day the Big Boss Man finally has a face that fits his head – many of the current roster have either had an outfit update or – in a handful of situations – even an improved face.
We’ve put together this huge gallery to show you all the notable changes that have been made between WWE 2K25 and 2K26. Some of them have new faces, but most of them have the same face but a new outfit or hairstyle.
To be clear, this is only the superstars who have been updated. If your favourite superstar isn’t in this gallery, it’s either because they look exactly the same as they did in 2K25, or they’re new for 2K26 and weren’t in the last game (such as Rusev or Joe Hendry).
On the left of each comparison image, you’ll see how each superstar looked in WWE 2K25, and on the right you can see how they now look in WWE 2K26.
Each wrestler in the game has an entrance attire and an in-ring attire. For the most part we’ve gone with the entrance attire, because this makes it easier to see if there’s been an outfit change.
The only time we haven’t used entrance attires, of course, is when it covers a wrestler’s face. For example, Asuka wears a massive mask during her entrance, so we’ve gone for her in-ring appearance to let you easier compare her face (or, more specifically, her facepaint) between versions.
With all that in mind, here’s a massive look at which WWE 2K26 superstars have entirely new faces, which ones have new outfits, and which ones look exactly the same as last year (and therefore aren’t in the list).
Note: Both sets of screenshots were taken on the Xbox Series X versions of each game.
Adam Pearce
AJ Styles
Alba Fyre
Aleister Black
Alexa Bliss
Andre Chase
Angel
Angelo Dawkins
Asuka
Austin Theory
Axiom
B-Fab
Bayley
Becky Lynch
Berto
Bianca Belair
Brock Lesnar
Bron Breakker
Bronson Reed
Brooks Jensen
Brutus Creed
Candice LeRae
Carmelo Hayes
Chad Gable
Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo
Charlie Dempsey
Charlotte Flair
Chelsea Green
CM Punk
Cody Rhodes
Cruz Del Toro
Damian Priest
Dominik Mysterio
Dragon Lee
Drew McIntyre
Elton Prince
Erik
Ethan Page
Fallon Henley
The Fiend Bray Wyatt
Finn Balor
Grayson Waller
Giulia
Gunther
Ilja Dragunov
Ivar
Ivy Nile
Iyo Sky
Jacob Fatu
Jacy Jayne
Jade Cargill
Jaida Parker
JD McDonagh
Je’Von Evans
Jey Uso
Jimmy Uso
Joaquin Wilde
John Cena
Johnny Gargano
Jordynne Grace
Julius Creed
Kairi Sane
Kelani Jordan
Kevin Owens
Kiana James
Kit Wilson
Kofi Kingston
LA Knight
Lash Legend
Liv Morgan
Logan Paul
Lola Vice
Lyra Valkyria
Maxxine Dupri
Michin
The Miz
Montez Ford
Naomi
Natalya
Nathan Frazer
Nia Jax
Nikkita Lyons
Noam Dar
Omos
Otis
Piper Niven
Randy Orton
Raquel Rodriguez
Rey Mysterio
Rhea Ripley
Ridge Holland
Roxanne Perez
R-Truth
Sami Zayn
Seth Rollins
Shinsuke Nakamura
Solo Sikoa
Sol Ruca
Stephanie Vaquer
Tama Tonga
Thea Hall
Tiffany Stratton
Tommaso Ciampa
Tonga Loa
Tony D’Angelo
Trick Williams
Trish Stratus
Tyler Bate
Tyler Breeze
Xavier Woods
Zelina Vega