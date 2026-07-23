WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 4 is out now, with four new superstars including the Hardy Boyz

The fourth season of WWE 2K26’s Ringside Pass is now available, adding four more superstars and a number of other new features.

The Premium route of Ringside Pass Season 4 adds Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, musician Jelly Roll and AAA wrestler Lady Shani to the game, also adding a combined 47 new moves and taunts to the creation suite.

As has now become the standard following player feedback, all four superstars will be unlocked immediately as the Tier 1 reward for players who have access to the Premium route.

Other Premium route rewards for players who continue to earn RXP and unlock new tiers include new ‘Persona’ outfits including Lita ’00 and Jeff Hardy ’00, along with new creation parts and moves for character customization, RXP boosts, Island VC and MyFaction tokens.

The Free tier, meanwhile, will include Personas such as Chad Gable ’16, John Cena ’25 and Shinsuke Nakamura ’23.

2K Sports has also announced the details of the upcoming WrestleMania 42 Pack, which was included in the Monday Night War Edition of WWE 2K26 and will also be available as an individual DLC purchase.

The pack will be released on August 19 and includes a WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Arena, WrestleMania Night 2 Arena and three MyFaction Persona Cards for Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan (with her new Trouble theme song) and Alexa Bliss, which unlock them for use in all other modes.

The first Ringside Pass season for WWE 2K26 added AAA wrestlers Mr Iguana, Psycho Clown, El Hijo Del Vikingo and Flammer to the game’s roster. This was followed by Season 2 which added Demolition (Ax, Crush and Smash) and Kelly Kelly.

Season 3 then added Matt Cardona, Brian Pillman, La Parka and Torrie Wilson, as well as NBA star Tyrese Haliburton in the free tier.

Two more seasons are planned for the game – Season 5 is coming in September and will include Danhausen, Bam Bam Bigelow, Brie Bella and Pagano, while Season 6 arrives in October and adds Earthquake, Typhoon, Royce Keys and Octagon Jr.