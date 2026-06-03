WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 3 is here with four new superstars, a returning NBA star and more ‘Persona’ outfits

The third season of WWE 2K26’s Ringside Pass is now available, adding four more new superstars and numerous other additions.

The Premium route of Ringside Pass Season 3 adds Matt Cardona, Brian Pillman, La Parka and Torrie Wilson as playable wrestlers in the game, including a combined 36 new moves and taunts which can also be used in the Creations mode.

As has been confirmed by 2K Sports following player feedback, all four superstars will be unlocked immediately as the Tier 1 reward for players who have access to the Premium route.

Season 3 also includes a number of new Personas, which are alternative attires for existing wrestlers. Once these are reached in the Ringside Pass, they will be added to the game’s roster in all modes.

Personas added to Season 3’s Premium route include Kane 2001 (along with Slow Chemical theme music) and Rey Mysterio 2001 (with his denim overalls from WCW SuperBrawl Revenge).

The Free route, meanwhile, also adds a number of Personas including Mutiny Faction Askua, Solo Sikoa 2022 and Brock Lesnar 2003.

NBA star Tyrese Haliburton, who was a DLC character in WWE 2K25, also returns as an unlockable character in the Free route of Season 3.

Developer Visual Concepts made widespread changes to WWE 2K26’s Ringside Pass system in March following criticism from players.

Players had complaining that it took too long to clear all 40 tiers of the Ringside Pass, which is done by earning experience called RXP. The studio responded by reducing the amount of RXP required to progress through the tiers.

The first Ringside Pass season added AAA wrestlers Mr Iguana, Psycho Clown, El Hijo Del Vikingo and Flammer to the game’s roster. This was followed by Season 2 which added Demolition (Ax, Crush and Smash) and Kelly Kelly.