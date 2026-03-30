WWE 2K26 makes widespread changes to its Ringside Pass and stamina systems following player criticism

2K Sports has announced widespread changes to the Ringside Pass system and stamina mechanic in WWE 2K26 following criticism of the system from players.

Ringside Pass is the game’s new Battle Pass system, designed to replace the standard six DLC packs that have become the standard for the WWE 2K series in recent years.

Players have been complaining, however, that it takes too long to clear all 40 tiers of the Ringside Pass, which is done by earning experience called RXP.

Most notably, players have pointed out that whereas the DLC packs in previous entries gave them access to new superstars immediately, now the Ringside Pass means they have to be earned through gameplay even though they’re paid content.

2K has now sought to resolve this with its version 1.07 update for the game, which makes changes to the Ringside Pass structure. Most notably, starting from Season 2, all four DLC characters in the Premium tier will be unlocked in Tier 1, meaning they will be available immediately.

On top of this, everyone who plays the game will now initially be given enough RXP to unlock the first 20 tiers of Season 1, meaning they will instantly be halfway towards completing it.

In an apparent attempt to satisfy players who may complain that they’ve already grinded their way through Season 1, everyone who played the game prior to April 14 will also get enough RXP to unlock the first 20 tiers of Season 2.

The amount of RXP required to progress through the tiers has also been reduced from 800 to 625, and 2K says this won’t be increased for future seasons.

Patch 1.07 also addresses the new stamina meter, which has been the source of complaints from some players due to the fact that it tires their wrestler out quickly.

2K says this has now been tweaked so that stamina costs increase over the course of a match, meaning players are less likely to run out of it early on. Reversals will also cost less stamina if players are fighting more than one opponent.

The full patch notes for version 1.07 are as follows:

WWE 2K26 – Version 1.07 patch notes