WWE 2K26 is free to play for all Xbox users this weekend to coincide with SummerSlam

WWE 2K26 is free to play for all Xbox users this weekend, coinciding with the SummerSlam event taking place in Minnesota.

The game is one of three titles chosen for the latest Free Play Days weekend, where Xbox players can try certain games, fully featured, for a set period of time.

The Free Play Days period starts today and ends on Sunday, August 2, meaning players can get up to four days with the game.

Xbox says the offer is open to all players, meaning a Game Pass subscription is not required to download and play the game.

VGC’s WWE 2K26 review says it “keeps its place at the Head of the Table but still isn’t Mr Perfect”, saying the changes to its reversal / stamina system may not be to everyone’s tastes, but that the overall package is a strong one regardless.

Also available as part of this weekend’s Free Play Days is Wildgate, a PvPvE multiplayer shooter with three modes, which was released last year.

“In Artifact Brawl, be the first to snatch the Artifact and blast through the Wildgate or destroy the ships of every rival crew to be crowned the winner,” the game’s description reads.

“Fleet Battle pits two massive teams of up to 12 players each against one another in relentless, action-packed combat. For a more relaxed looting expedition, salvage treasure and escape with the spoils before getting blown up in Treasure Hunt.”

As with WWE 2K26, players don’t need to have an Xbox Game Pass subscription in order to play Wildgate during the Free Play Days weekend.

The third and final Free Play Days game this weekend is Polterguys Possession Party, an online multiplayer game for up to eight players. Unlike WWE 2K26 and Wildgate, it does require an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Premium or Essential membership (presumably because of its online multiplayer).