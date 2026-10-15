WWE 2K26 is collaborating with Capcom for a DLC pack adding five WWE wrestlers as Street Fighter action figures

WWE 2K26 is getting a special collaboration DLC pack which sees Street Fighter action figures being added to the game.

Mattel first launched its WWE Elite Collection X Street Fighter action figures in 2025, which features WWE superstars dressed as Street Fighter characters.

To date, there have been four series of these figures, and now a selection of them are being added to the game as playable characters.

They’ll be arriving in the WWE 2K26 X Street Fighter Elite Pack, which will be a separate paid DLC pack not included in any existing bundles or premium editions of the game.

The pack, which will be available from October 28, contains playable versions of the five following crossover action figures:

The Rock ‘Final Boss’ as M. Bison

Rey Mysterio as Ryu

Bianca Belair as Cammy

Ultimate Warrior as Blanka

Dominik Mysterio as Ken

Rather than simply reskinned versions of the existing wrestlers, each character will have their own entrance music and video, and will have their own movesets featuring Street Fighter special moves including the Shinku Hadoken, Psycho Crusher, Spiral Arrow, Electric Thunder and Shoryuken.

As well as the five superstars, the pack will also include 15 extra create-a-superstar parts from numerous Street Fighter characters, including M. Bison, Ryu, Akuma, Vega and Chun-Li.

VGC’s WWE 2K26 review called it the best entry in the series to date, but noted that it didn’t innovate too much over the 2K25 edition and still had room for improvement.

“WWE 2K26 offers another net gain over its predecessor, ensuring the series continues to evolve in a positive direction,” we said.

“While its new reversal system will initially divide players and the spectre of microtransactions continues to loom over MyFaction, the overall package introduces more quality-of-life features to ensure each of its numerous modes is better than it was last time.”