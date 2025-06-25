WWE 2K25’s second DLC is out today, adding three NBA stars and two other giants

The second paid DLC character pack for WWE 2K25 is available today.

The Dunk & Destruction Pack is the second of five announced DLC packs for the game, and adds five tall wrestlers to the game – two wrestling ‘giants’ and three guest NBA basketball players.

Retired NBA star and four-time NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal is the first playable ‘wrestler’ in the new DLC. Shaq previously fought in a battle royale match at WrestleMania 32.

He’s joined by current NBA star Tyrese Haliburton (who led the Indiana Pacers to the NBA Finals this year), and New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson. The two made a guest appearance on an episode of WWE SmackDown last year, squaring up to each other.

Joining the basketball players are former WWE champion The Great Khali, and former TNA wrestler Abyss. Players installing the DLC will also get MyFaction cards for all five newly added superstars.

As well as the Dunk & Destruction Pack, the game also received a number of free updates today for all players, including the Crown Jewel arena.

Chapter 3 of The Island mode is also being added, which will give players new quests and unlockables, including the ability to unlock a robot version of Cody Rhodes, the Firefly Funhouse version of Alexa Bliss, a playable Lily Doll character and the 2023 version of Nikki Cross.

Players who bought the Bloodline Edition of the game or the WrestleMania 41 Pack DLC will also now get access to the WrestleMania 41 arena, available in both day and night versions.

The first DLC pack for WWE 2K25, released last month, was the New Wave Pack. It added Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Stephanie Vaquer and Guilia to the game, as well as a promised “special celebrity guest character” who was said to be coming later but at the time of writing is still to be announced.

Today’s second DLC pack will be followed by the Fearless Pack in July, which includes New Jack, Jordynne Grace, Penta, Bull Nakano and another celebrity guest still to be officially announced.

Then comes the Attitude Era Superstars Pack in September, which includes D’Lo Brown, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, Victoria and Mark Henry.

Finally, the Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack will be released in November, adding Jesse Ventura, Mr Wonderful, Tito Santana, the Junk Yard Dog and Sid Justice to the game.

VGC’s WWE 2K25 review calls it “another solid grapple ’em up”, criticising its new mode The Island but otherwise praising the game’s depth and detail.

“With a string of improvements across all its existing modes, WWE 2K25 outdoes its predecessor in pretty much every way,” we wrote. “The weak link is the new Island mode with its cynical pay-to-win mechanics, but throw a Cena taunt in its face and pretend it doesn’t exist and you’ll find more than enough elsewhere in the game to keep you entertained for months.”